Top Upcoming Budget Motorcycles With Fairings

More than half of 2017 has gone by and we have seen some really interesting motorcycles being launched in India. Motorcycle enthusiasts with all kinds of budget have had something to look forward to. But there is more to come! For all those who like their motorcycles to look sporty and have a fairing, you all are in for a treat. There is a slew of entry-level performance bikes with fairings, that will be launched in India. We give you a lowdown of what to expect about these bikes. So here goes.

The coming few months are going to be really exciting as we see all these entry-level performance bikes launching one after the other. So, if you're in the market for a new bike, and you're not in a hurry, we suggest you start saving up about ₹ 3 lakh and you will have four new bikes to choose from.