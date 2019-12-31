Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020

2019 saw a bunch of interesting two-wheeler launches in India, across all segments. Some of the scooters and motorcycles that left a mark last year were the Hero XPulse 200, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 125 Duke, Indian FTR 1200 S, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Speed Twin and so on! But 2020 is going to be even more exciting. The entry-level premium segment and the adventure bike segment are going to see a lot of action. Bajaj owned KTM and Husqvarna are going really big this year with a slew of launches and Honda and Triumph have lined up the new CRF1100L Africa Twin and the all-new Triumph Tiger 900 respectively, too. Here's our list of top upcoming motorcycle launches for 2020.

KTM 390 Adventure

(The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front fork)

The biggest launch that did not happen in 2019, but happening in 2020, is that of the KTM 390 Adventure. After being teased for over two years, KTM finally showcased the 390 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike Week and we are expecting the bike to be launched in January 2020 itself. It is essentially a touring, and adventure-ready variant of the KTM 390 Duke. The output remains the exact same as well - putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The 390 Adventure also gets a 6-speed transmission, as well as a slipper clutch and the full-colour TFT screen of the 390 Duke. The only difference is that the 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel to justify its adventure capability. The 390 Adventure also gets switchable traction control as well as an up/down quickshifter as standard. The 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are alloys, and come shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres, and seat height is 855 mm. The 390 Adventure has a high ground clearance of 200 mm and boasts of a set of electronic rider aids only seen on bigger bikes.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250/Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

(The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a modern cafe racer with a hunkered down handlebar for a more aggressive riding position)

Swedish bike brand Husqvarna made its India debut with two new 250 cc motorcycles - the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250, at the 2019 India Bike Week. Husqvarna is owned by KTM, which is again partly owned by Bajaj. Both the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke, with the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both bikes use a tubular steel trellis frame, and come with a 43 mm upside down front fork and rear monoshock suspension, likely shared with the KTM 250 Duke.

Jawa Perak

(The Jawa Perak is BS6 compliant with bookings for the bobber to begin from January 2020)

Although the price of the Jawa Perak was announced in November 2019, the deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in 2020 only. At a price of ₹ 1.94 lakh, the Jawa Perak is the most affordable Bobber styled motorcycle in India. With a low-slung, single seat with integrated taillight, teardrop fuel tank and a low-set and wide handlebar, the Perak is beautiful looking motorcycle. The bike uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that belts out about 30 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and is BS6 compliant too.

Triumph Tiger 900

(The Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India in the first half of 2020, and will replace the existing Tiger 800)

Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the new Triumph Tiger 900, which will globally replace the existing Triumph Tiger 800 range. It gets an all-new 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine along with an all-new chassis. The suspension and brakes are new too. The big update though is to the design. It is completely new and becomes slimmer too, justifying the 'all-new' tag of the latest generation Triumph Tiger. The new Tiger 900 will be offered in three variants - a base Tiger 900, a touring and mild off-road capable Tiger 900 GT, and the off-road adventure capable Tiger 900 Rally. The good news is that India will get the Tiger 900 too, possibly in the first half of 2020.

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

(The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets updated bodywork and a revamped engine as well)

Honda unveiled the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin globally in September 2019 and the new model does get a new, bigger, parallel-twin engine displacing 1,084 cc, and looks slimmer and comes loaded with more technology and new connectivity features than the outgoing model. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the parallel-twin mill now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. The 1,084 cc, parallel-twin has a compression ratio of 10.1:1 and puts out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable user modes too. It will be launched in India sometime in 2020, maybe in the second half.

KTM 790 Adventure

(The KTM 790 Adventure will be launched in India in the second half of 2020)

Apart from the KTM 390 Adventure, the company will launch the KTM 790 Adventure in India too, sometime in the second half of 2020. The 790 Adventure is based on the KTM 790 Duke, which was launched a few months ago in India. It shares the same 799 cc, parallel-twin engine, but in a slightly different state of tune. The motor pumps out 94 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. If the KTM 790 Duke is any indication, the 790 Adventure certainly will shake up the middleweight adventure segment in India. We expect it to be priced between ₹ 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched.

Benelli TRK 251

(We expect the Benelli TRK 251 to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2020)

Adventure bikes, like SUVs, are not going out of fashion any time soon! And while KTM, Honda and Triumph are getting big ADVs, Benelli will be launching the TRK 251 in India too. It will be using the same 250 cc single-cylinder motor which is used in the Leoncino 250, making 25.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and torque of 21.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The suspension features an upside-down fork with 41 mm diameter tubes up front and a rear swinging arm with central damper and 60 mm of travel. The TRK 251 gets a braking system consisting of a single floating 280 mm disc with 4-piston calliper on the front and 240 mm with single-piston calliper at the rear. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in early 2020 with prices somewhere between ₹ 2 - 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

