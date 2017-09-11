Top Two-Wheelers To Buy This Festive Season

The festive season always sees a huge spike in purchases of new cars and two-wheelers. And like every year, manufacturers also line up their new launches to coincide with or time new product launches ahead or just around the festive season. This time around, the two-wheeler industry though don't have too many new launches expected this festive season. But that hasn't stopped some manufacturers from refreshing their bestselling products with new colour schemes and new variants. Here's a look at the top 5 two-wheelers you can look at purchasing this festive season - from entry-level automatic scooters, commuter motorcycles, to the entry-level premium motorcycle.

2017 Honda Activa 4G

Honda Activa 4G

Earlier this year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the latest generation model of its bestselling scooter, the Honda Activa. The Honda Activa 4G, as it's called now, got an updated engine which meets the latest Bharat Stage IV emission regulations, as well as a few extra features, including the now-mandatory "always on" headlight feature. Just ahead of the festive season, Honda has introduced a new Matte Axis Grey colour scheme on the Activa 4G, but the ex-showroom Delhi price remains the same at ₹ 50,846. The Honda Activa 4G is powered by the same 109 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 8 bhp power and 9 Nm of peak torque. It gets an optional USB charging port in the underseat stowage, as well as the combined braking system. The Honda Activa is the largest-selling two-wheeler in India, and combined with Honda's strong after sales and service network, it still makes for a compelling and practical purchase in the scooter segment.

TVS Jupiter Classic Edition

TVS Jupiter

TVS Motor Company's bestselling scooter the Jupiter also makes for a very good purchasing choice in the automatic scooter segment. It may not clock sales volumes to give the Honda Activa any serious competition, but the TVS Jupiter still makes for a very good, well-rounded product. The Jupiter is powered by a 110 cc engine which makes 7.9 bhp of power and 8 Nm of peak torque. And just ahead of the festive season, TVS has introduced a new "Classic Edition" variant of the Jupiter, priced at ₹ 55,266 (ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to the leader in the automatic scooter segment, the TVS Jupiter gets some handy features, including an external fuel filler cap, large 12-inch wheels, a mobile charger, and telescopic front suspension. With the new Jupiter Classic Edition, TVS offers a fresh update to a well-rounded automatic scooter.

TVS Victor

TVS Victor

In 2016, TVS Motor Company decided to revive one of the most popular names in its commuter motorcycle portfolio - the Victor. The new TVS Victor, relaunched after a gap of almost a decade, ticks all the right boxes to make it a well-rounded, well-specced 110 cc commuter motorcycle. It sells in decent numbers, and only recently, TVS has introduced to give it a fresh upgrade with a "Premium Edition" tag. The new variant shares the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which makes 9 bhp of power and 9.4 Nm of peak torque, but gets some cosmetic upgrades - including new decals and some chrome detailing. The TVS Victor Premium Edition has been priced at ₹ 55,065 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Yamaha Fazer 25 gets disc brakes front and rear, but no ABS

Yamaha Fazer 25

The Yamaha Fazer 25 is the latest quarter-litre motorcycle with a full fairing from India Yamaha. Based on the Yamaha FZ25, the 250 cc naked, the Yamaha Fazer 25 is powered by the same engine - the 249 cc, single-cylinder engine making 20 bhp of maximum power and 20 Nm of peak torque. With a kerb weight of 154 kg, the Fazer 25 is 6 kg heavier than the FZ25, but offers more wind protection and big-bike styling, thanks to the full-fairing. The Yamaha Fazer 25 is priced at ₹ 1,29,335 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is positioned as a motorcycle which can don several hats; the daily commuter, weekend leisure duties and even the occasional long distance tour. Of course, for a few thousand less, there's also the very capable naked sibling, the Yamaha FZ25.

Triumph Street Scrambler offers very good capability, both on tarmac and off it

Triumph Street Scrambler

The Triumph Street Scrambler is the latest modern classic from Triumph Motorcycles India. Positioned as an entry-level model in the Triumph range, the Street Scrambler shares its engine with the Triumph Street Twin and the Triumph Bonneville T100, but gets a slightly different state of tune in the engine and some off-road capability. Positioned as a motorcycle with classic design and adventure capability, the Triumph Street Scrambler offers a very good option for someone looking to upgrade to the first big bike. The engine, a 900 cc parallel-twin, makes 54 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 79 Nm at 3050 rpm. It gets long travel suspension, dual-sport tyres and an engine bash plate as well to take on the rough. Priced at ₹ 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Street Scrambler offers a fun bike, and the near-perfect cut as the first big bike.

