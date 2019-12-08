Top Motorcycles At India Bike Week 2019

Bikes, beaches and alluring cuisine from places, what else can make for an awesome weekend! Yes! The India Bike Week is one such event all the motorcycle enthusiasts wait for the entire year and of course more than the food or those calm evenings at the beaches, it's the machines that really get our adrenaline going. The 2019 India Bike Week was no different with quite a few new models being unveiled along with plenty showcases including cruisers, ADVs, electric motorcycles as we move towards the future and even a new brand. Here's a list of our top picks from the India Bike Week 2019.

Triumph Rocket 3 R

The 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 gets new underpinnings and a 2500 cc engine.

The 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 R is probably the sexiest looking thing at the India Bike Week 2019. The biennial event kicked off with the launch of the cruiser and at ₹ 18 lakh and it is ₹ 2 lakh cheaper than its predecessor. The new bike gets completely new underpinnings and is 40 kg lighter than the older version. It is powered by a 2500 cc in-line three-cylinder engine that belts out 165 bhp at 6000 rpm and a massive 221 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm USD forks from Showa at the front with 120 mm travel that are compression and rebound adjustable. The rear sports a Showa monoshock unit with a piggyback reservoir and remote adjuster with 107 mm travel. Braking duties are taken care by twin 320 mm discs upfront with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, and a 300 mm rear disc with Brembo M4.32 calipers. Moreover, it is equipped with a host of electronics including four riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, hill-hold control and also comes with Bluetooth enabled TFT dash.

KTM 790 Adventure

The KTM 790 Adventure will be launched in India sometime in mid or the second half of 2020.

KTM India unveiled the all-new 790 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike Week and the middleweight adventure motorcycle is being considered for launch in India. The KTM 790 Adventure is based on the KTM 790 Duke, which was launched a few months ago in India and uses the same 799 cc, parallel-twin engine, but in a slightly different state of tune. It puts out 94 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm, about 1,500 rpm lower than the Duke. With a dry weight of 189 kg, the 790 Adventure should be easy to handle and light on its feet for light off-road work and some heavy duty off-road riding. It gets 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, both spoked wheels with a non-adjustable 43 mm WP upside down fork upfront with 200 mm of travel, and a preload-adjustable WP monoshock at the rear with 200 mm of rear wheel travel. Also on offer are four riding modes- Street, Off-Road, Rain or Rally, and are aided by the lean-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), as well as cornering ABS.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front fork

KTM India also unveiled the KTM 390 Adventure at the IBW 2019 which is also one of the most anticipated upcoming launches. It gets the same KTM Duke sourced 373 cc, single-cylinder engine and has the exact same specifications and output as the 390 Duke, but this engine is BS6 compliant. It puts out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch and the full-colour TFT screen of the 390 Duke. The only difference is that the 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel to go with its adventure characteristic. Up front is a non-adjustable WP-sourced 43 mm upside down fork offering 170 mm of travel, and a WP monoshock with 177 mm of rear wheel travel. Braking duties are handled by ByBre calipers gripping a 320 mm rotor at the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc, while switchable ABS from Bosch is standard. The fuel tank capacity is 14.5-litres, and the dry weight is 162 kg, around 13 kg more than the KTM 390 Duke. It also gets switchable traction control as well as an up/down quickshifter as standard. The 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are alloys, and come shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres. The seat height is 855 mm and the ground clearance is rated at 200 mm.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is a neo-retro motorcycle with an urban Scrambler design, complete with dual-sport tyres and bashplate.

Bajaj Auto has finally introduced the Husqvarna brand in India with two new motorcycles at Asia's largest motorcycle festival. The first model is Svartpilen 250 which means "Black Arrow” in Swedish. The motorcycle adorns the retro design and has an upright stance along with a slightly urban scrambler-ish design language, complete with dual-sport tyres and a sump guard. It gets gets a 248 cc motor with 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It has a tubular steel trellis frame, and come with 43 mm upside down front forks and rear monoshock suspension, shared with the KTM 250 Duke. Braking is also handled by ByBre four-piston caliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Husqvarna Vitipilen 250

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a modern cafe racer with a hunkered down handlebar for a more aggressive riding position.

The Vitipilen 250 is the second model from Husqvarna's stable at the India Bike Week 2019 and it is very closely related to the Svartpilen 250, except the fact that has a café racer stance with the handlebar hunkered down low for an aggressive and sporty cafe racer stance. Mechanically, the Vitpilen (Swedish for "White Arrow") 250 is identical to the Svirtpilen. It gets the same 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It has a tubular steel trellis frame, and come with a 43 mm upside down front fork and rear monoshock suspension, likely shared with the KTM 250 Duke. Braking is also handled by ByBre four-piston caliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Mantis Electric Motorcycle

The Mantis Electric Superbike has a claimed top-speed of over 100 kmph and a range of 200 km on a single charge.

Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru based performance electric vehicle and energy systems start-up has unveiled its first product at the India Bike Week 2019. The Mantis electric motorcycle is a naked electric sport motorcycle that will have a claimed top-speed of over 140 kmph and a range of 200 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 9 kWh battery pack which comprises six 1.5 kWh smaller modules. The battery modules are swappable and use a proprietary battery management system (BMS) which helps to fully charge the pack in 3.5 hrs using a regular portable charger. It is also equipped with a sophisticated fully digital dashboard and a dedicated mobile app to monitor ride analytics, diagnostics and preventive maintenance. The instrument cluster will give you all the necessary information like speed, range, battery charge and other telematics related readouts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.