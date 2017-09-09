Top Luxury Cars You Can Buy This Festive Season

From the BMW 5 Series to the all-new Land Rover Discovery here are some of the top luxury cars in India

The India luxury car market has come a long way in the past few years. The market now has a host of different options for car buyers to choose, based on right from price segment and body type to luxury features and engine performance. In fact, this year we have seen a bunch of new luxury car launches from various manufacturers and more are yet to come. Similarly, the number of luxury car buyers has also increased and now more and more customers are upgrading to the premium space. The festive season is also here and this is the time when these numbers will further go up. So if you are in the market to buy a new luxury car then here are some of the top choices that we think you should consider.

BMW 5 Series

Price: ₹ 49.90 lakh to ₹ 61.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 5 Series has been one of the most popular cars from the Bavarian carmaker and this year it received a generation upgrade in India. Currently, in its 7th generation, the new BMW 5 Series is built on the company's new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR platform, which also underpins the current-gen BMW 7 Series. The car comes with a host one new smart and luxury features along with updated engine options and bold exterior styling that make the new 5 Series a much more worthy choice. BMW India offers the car in three key variants or trims - Sport Line, Luxury Line and the range topping M Sport.

The current BMW 5 Series is in its 7th generation

On the features front, the BMW 5 Series is equipped with a fully digital instrument console along with a larger infotainment screen. The unit is equipped with voice control and gesture control, while you also get multi-zone climate control, leather upholstered seats and the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive for enhanced in-car connectivity. Additional features include - parking assistant, remote control parking, surround-view cameras with a 360-degree view including top view and panorama side view and Wireless charging with extended functionality and more.

The new BMW 5 Series comes in 3 engine option 530i petrol, 520d diesel and top-end 530d diesel. The 530i is powered by 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 248 bhp and develops 350 Nm of peak torque, while the 520d is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 187 bhp and develops 400 Nm of peak torque. The range topping 530d model comes with a 3-litre, in-line six diesel engine that 261 bhp of max power and develops a massive 620 Nm of peak torque. All versions come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shifters.

Volvo V90 Cross Country

Price: ₹ 60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Station wagons have never been well received in India and there are many reasons for that. But, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is one station wagon we urge you to consider if you are out to buy a new luxury car this festive season. Thanks to the Cross Country tag you know that the V90 CC will offer the best of a luxury sedan and a premium SUV. A lot of things, specifically in terms dimensions, styling and features, on the Volvo V90 Cross Country, are quite similar to the S90 sedan, like - the Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights and the striking radiator grille. From its SUV counterparts, the V90 CC takes the vertically stacked LED taillights, large 20-inch alloy wheels, aggressive bumpers with the faux skid plate, plastic black cladding on the belt-line and brushed aluminium finished roof rails.

The Volvo V90 Cross Country is largely based on the S90 sedan

Inside the Volvo V90 Cross Country, the car uses with soft-touch materials and leather for the interior and upholstery, while a massive tablet sized touchscreen infotainment system takes the centre stage on the dashboard. The V90 Cross Country gets features like Parking assist, lane assist, Blind Spot Information System, City Safety, hill-start assist, hill-descent control and 7 airbags. It also gets a semi-autonomous driving feature - adaptive cruise control. Adaptive cruise control uses forward-looking radar to detect the speed and distance of the vehicle ahead of it and drives the car accordingly.

Under the hood, the new V90 Cross Country features the same 2-litre diesel motor that does duty on the S90, but power has been uprated to 235 bhp while paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Peak torque is clocked at 480 Nm.

Audi A3 Cabriolet

Price: ₹ 48.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Audi A3 Cabriolet is possibly one of the most popular soft-top convertible cars in the country. It was just at the beginning of this year that the car received a facelift we have already told you all about it. The 2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet gets subtle revisions to the design that is more in-line with the new generation A4. The front gets revised headlamp design with new LED daytime running lights. There is also the new single frame grille in place and a new bumper, while the rear gets new LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

The 2017 Audi A3 Cabriolet shares some of its styling with the new A4

The revised A3 Cabriolet facelift gets a new electrically retractable 7-inch display screen with the MMI interface, three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, and new Milano leather upholstery among other features including a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The convertible comes with five airbags, ABS with EBD, optional smartphone interface and Audi Parking system plus as well. Audi says the soft top on the A3 Cabriolet facelift insulates the cabin well against exterior sounds, and can be opened or retracted using the hydraulic drive at speeds up to 50 kmph.

Under the hood, the Audi A3 Cabriolet gets the new 1.4-litre TFSI petrol engine sourced from the new A4 that is tuned to produce 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, paired to a 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Price: ₹ 46.49 lakh to ₹ 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Based on one of the most popular Mercedes-Benz sedans sold in India - the C-Class, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is a worthy rival to the likes of BMW X3 and Audi Q5 and a car that you should consider if you are planning to buy a luxury SUV. And Mercedes recently launched a slightly updated Celebration Edition of the GLC. On the outside the GLC comes with a twin-slat grille graces the front with a chrome finished faux skid plate, while the headlights are quite similar to the ones on the C-Class. The rear sports the AMG GT inspired tail lamps and twin exhausts surrounded by a good amount of chrome.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is based in the C-Class sedan

The cabin on the Mercedes-Benz GLC holds a strong resemblance to the C-Class and gets impeccable fit and finish. A 7-inch infotainment screen gives out all the information including a 360-degree view of the SUV, while infotainment features include 20 CD stereo, Garmin-based navigation, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. The boot capacity stands at 550-litres, which can be expanded to 1600-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Mercedes-Benz is offering both petrol and diesel engine options on the GLC. The GLC 220d is powered by a 2143cc four-cylinder diesel motor that produces 170 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The GLC 300 petrol, on the other hand, uses a 1991 cc four-cylinder unit tuned for 245 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Both units come paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission with power sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. Plus if you are looking for a more performance-oriented coupe SUV you now also have the option of Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

Land Rover Discovery

Price: ₹ 68.05 lakh to ₹ 1.03 crore (ex-showroom)

The most recent offering from the British SUV manufacturer, the new-gen Land Rover Discovery is one of the best full-size Luxury SUVs you can buy in India right now. While the carmaker has already announced the price of the SUV, the deliveries will only commence in India from October. The new Discovery comes with a curvier and smoother profile, in line with the carmaker's new design language and has done away with the boxy design commonly seen in Land Rover models. You get LED projector headlamps and daytime running lights along with LED taillamps, door puddle lights, heated door mirrors, trailer stability assist and more.

Deliveries for the new Land Rover Discovery are likely to begin from October 2017

The 2017 Land Rover Discovery comes loaded with features like Intelligent Seat Fold technology, a central touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, 14-speaker Meridian digital surround system, four 12V charging points and much more. Furthermore, buyers will be able to customise each trim with add-ons.

Under the hood, the Land Rover Discovery comes with two engine options - 3-litre Si6 petrol motor and a 3-litre TD6 diesel engine. The former V6 petrol engine churns out a maximum of 335 bhp and develops 450 Nm of peak torque, while the six-cylinder diesel motor makes 254 bhp and offers a peak torque of 600 Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

