Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh

For most Indian car buyers, fuel efficiency is a very important aspect when it comes to buying a new car. While up until now, diesel cars were given preference when it came to buying a fuel-efficient car, or else people looking for affordable options went for cars that came with company-fitted CNG kits. Having said that, there is a growing inclination towards petrol cars nowadays, and one of the main reasons for that is that today more and more manufacturers are coming out with highly fuel-efficient cars and, here we have listed down the ones you can buy under ₹ 5 lakh.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid comes in two engine options - 800 cc and 1.0-litre

The Renault Kwid is the most fuel-efficient petrol car that you can buy today in India right now under ₹ 5 lakh. Priced in the range of ₹ 2.66 lakh to ₹ 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the 800 cc version of the Kwid offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 25.17 kmpl, while the 1.0-litre version offers a mileage of 24.04 kmpl. While the former is powered by 799 cc petrol engine that 53 bhp at 5678 rpm and 72 Nm at 4386 rpm, the latter gets a 999 cc petrol engine that offers 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and 91 Nm at 4250 rpm. Both the models come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard alongside an option AMT unit for the 1.0-litre model, which offers the same fuel efficiency as the manual version.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10 are also visually different from each other

Like the Renault Kwid, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is also offered in both 800 cc model and the 1.0-litre K10 model. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 which is priced in the range of ₹ 2.52 lakh to ₹ 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offers a fuel efficiency of 24.7 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, on the other hand, is priced from ₹ 3.31 lakh to ₹ 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and this model offers a fuel efficiency of 24.07 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is powered by a 796 cc petrol engine that offers a maximum of 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. As for the Alto K10, the car comes powered by a 998 cc petrol motor that makes 67 bhp at 6000 rpm, and 90 Nm at 3500 rpm. The Alto 800 comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the Alto K10 gets a 5-speed annual along with an optional AMT unit.

Tata Tiago

The petrol version of the Tata Tiago offers a fuel efficiency of 23.84 Kmpl

Tata Tata Tiago is right now ones of the most popular entry-level cars in the market, and it's also one of the most fuel-efficient models. The petrol version of the car is priced in India in the range of ₹ 3.39 lakh to 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it returns a fuel efficiency of 23.84 Kmpl. Tata also offers a diesel version of the car, but the price of the diesel Tiago starts at ₹ 4.20 lakh, going up to ₹ 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offers a mileage of 27.28 Kmpl, but most of these cars will have an on-road price over ₹ 5 lakh. The petrol Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm at 3500 rpm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit as well.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced from ₹ 4.21 lakh to ₹ 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been one of most fuel-efficient models in this price bracket. Priced in the range of ₹ 4.21 lakh to ₹ 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the car offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.10 kmpl. The car is powered by a 998 cc engine that makes 67 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3500 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Datsun redi-Go

Datsun redi-GO is right now one of the most affordable cars in this segment

Datsun redi-GO is right now one of the most affordable cars in this segment and also among the most fuel-efficient. The car is priced ₹ 2.56 lakh to ₹ 4.12 lakh and offers a fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl. The redi-GO gets the same two petrol engines as the Renault Kwid - 799 cc petrol engine makes 53 bhp at 5678 rpm and develops 72 Nm at 4386 rpm, while the 1.0-litre model gets the 999 cc that makes 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and 91 Nm at 4250 rpm, which offers 22.5 kmpl. Both the models come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard alongside an option AMT unit for the 1.0-litre model.

