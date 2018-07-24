Best 150cc Bikes in India: Prices, Mileage, Images, Engine Specs

The Yamaha R15 V3 is the most sporty and fun to ride 150 cc bike in India right now

The 150cc motorcycle segment is one of the most popular bike segments after the commuter class motorcycles. And within this segment, the premium 150cc motorcycles attract a lot of interest. In recent times, the 150cc segment has in fact gone on to include bikes with slightly more displacement - from 150cc, 155cc and 160cc - as several bikes in this list demonstrate.These are bikes which have stylish looks, decent fuel performance and good performance as well and cater to college-going youth and even young executives.

Here's a look at our pick of the top five 150cc bikes in India

1. 2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

This year, TVS launched the new-generation Apache RTR 160 4V, which takes the 150 cc - 160 cc game to the next level. The Apache RTR 160 gets its first significant upgrade, with new styling, new features and a new engine with four valves in the cylinder hence, the name 4V. The bike now gets a fresh new design, new body panels, attractive colour schemes and a completely new look and feel. The engine too has been thoroughly updated and it now makes 16.28 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a slick 5-speed gearbox. The bike is a lovely performer and has handling ability to boot as well. With prices starting from ₹ 81,490, the new-generation Apache RTR 160 4V sure is a solid deal.

2. Yamaha YZF R15 V3

(The bike has a taller seat now along with lowered handlebars, making for a committed riding position)

The next new model that was launched in the 150 cc segment is the almost iconic new-generation Yamaha YZF R15 V3. This is the third generation model of the R15 and is currently perhaps the sportiest 150 cc bike in the country. The bike gets a complete revamp and now looks much more sexier with the YZF R1 inspired front end. The twin LED headlamp with an arrow shaped air vent in between ticks all the right boxes. Add to it the chiselled fuel tank and the sleek tailpiece and the bike is a looker, all right! Coming to the engine, the R15 gets an updated 155 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 15.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Power to the rear wheel is delivered via a slick 6-speed gearbox. Available at a price of ₹ 1.25 lakh, it is the most expensive 150 cc bike that you can get your hands on. But if you do, you are in for a sweet ride.

3. Honda X-Blade

(The Honda X-Blade was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo)

4. Suzuki Gixxer

(The Gixxer has always been one of the sportiest 150 cc naked bikes in the country)

The Suzuki Gixxer is one of the most popular motorcycle models for the Japanese manufacturer in India. Sharp and distinctive design, impressive performance and handling make it one of the best 150-160cc motorcycles currently on sale in India.

The Gixxer's styling is not ground-breaking, but the muscular, sculpted naked street looks work well, giving it a robust and solid appearance. The all-digital instrument console has a host of readouts, including a very handy gear position indicator, the only one in its class to have one.

The Suzuki Gixxer derives its name from the litre-class GSX1000R's nickname, but this one is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor which belts out 14.5bhp power at 8000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6000rpm. The engine is a refined unit and doesn't strain itself or make any vibrations felt even when riding at high revs and high speeds. Top speed is around 115 kmph.

At Rs 76,165 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Suzuki Gixxer offers a very good value for money product. Overall real-world fuel efficiency is around 47-49kmpl.

5. Honda CB Hornet 160R

The Honda CB Hornet 160R is quite possibly one of the best looking premium 150-160cc bikes from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Overall, the bike has got edgy styling with sharp creases all over.

Sharp tank shrouds leaning forward, which are part of the fuel tank than additional panels, a carbon fiber pattern cover on the top of the fuel tank, all digital speedometer, a stubby exhaust, a futuristic X-shaped LED taillight and fat tyres lend the Hornet 160R a sporty and premium look.

The engine is essentially the same unit of the CB Unicorn 160's - a 163cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which has been tuned to make 15.7bhp peak power at 8500rpm and 14.76Nm of torque. Ride quality is taut and handling is good too, but the Hornet is a tad heavy at 142kg and during spirited riding, the weight shows. Top speed is around 112kmph.

Brakes are high quality petal discs (for better heat dissipation and improved braking) and there's the option of a Combined Braking System too, at a slight premium. At Rs 84,400 ex-showroom Delhi (for the CBS variant), the Honda CB Hornet 160R is an expensive proposition in this segment, but if you opt for single disc with rear drum brake, it's available for Rs 79,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). In terms of fuel efficiency, the Honda CB Hornet 160R delivers average numbers of between 46-48kmpl.

