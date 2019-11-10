Top-End Renault RXZ Variant Now Gets 15-Inch Wheels As Standard

Renault India has silently updated the top-of-the-line RXZ variant of the Triber MPV with the bigger 15-inch wheels as part of standard fitment. Earlier these 15-inch wheels with the alloy-shaped wheel covers were only offered as part of the optional accessories for the RXZ trim of the Renault Triber. Despite the new addition, the price of the car remains unchanged, with the price of the top-end RXZ trim staying the same Rs, 6.53 lakh. Currently, the Renault Triber is offered in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, and is priced between ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

First launched in late August 2019, the Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from the French carmaker, and it comes with first-of-its-kind modular third-row seats, which the company calls EasyFix. Big on space and practicality, the Triber has been quite well-received by customers, and it has now become the newest hot product from Renault India, with the company selling over 10,000 units in just two months.

The Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from the carmaker and is offered in 4 variants

The Renault Triber also comes with a decent amount of features. The list includes - projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electric boot release, smart-looking wheels, and stylish taillamps, along with a pair of functional roof rails. The cabin gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, sliding function of second-row seats, and EasyFix third-row seats. In fact, Renault claims you can have up to 100 different seating arrangements in the Triber.

Safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, load limiter + pretensioner (driver only), speed alert warning, seat belt reminder - driver + passenger, rear parking sensor, pedestrian protection and also standard. The top-end model gets 4 airbags. Powering the Renault Triber is a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Energy engine that puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an AMT version is also in the works.

