Top 9 Premium Car Launches Of 2019

As we move towards the future we are also seeing the Indian luxury car market getting better traction gradually. The market size which is about just 1 per cent now is expected to grow marginally by the end of this financial year and plenty of launches have been happening in this segment throughout the year in a bid to keep the ball rolling. Here is a list of all the key launches that have happened in 2019.

Jaguar XE Facelift

The 2019 Jaguar XE Facelift gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The 2019 Jaguar XE Facelift was launched in India in December with subtle styling updates and feature updates. The new Jaguar XE Facelift borrows design cues from the latest F-Type and E-Pace models. The headlamps are now 12 mm slimmer and get the new J-blade LED daytime running lights, a standard fitment across the portfolio now. The air intakes on the bumper have grown up, specifically on the R-Dynamic variant and the rear bumper gets the black treatment with an underbody diffuser. The alloy wheel design too has been revised and it looks better than before. The cabin of the new XE has been extensively updated and it now gets the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system similar with a 10.2-inch top screen that allows a number of connectivity options, navigation, and more. The lower screen is for the automatic climate control system with pull-push knobs. The cabin also comes with the pistol grip gear selector from the F-Type and the E-Pace, while the multi-function steering wheel comes from the I-Pace with the hidden-until-lit buttons. Other features include leather upholstery, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity in form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill assist, lane-keep assist and a variety of creature comforts. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine on the XE is BS6 compliant and belts out 247 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 365 Nm at 1500 - 4,000 rpm. The 2.0-litre diesel is also BS6 compliant and develops 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and peak torque is rated at 430 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. All the engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jaguar XE takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Audi A4 in India.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz for the first time has launches the standard G-Class in India.

For the first time Mercedes-Benz has introduced the regular iteration of the G-Class in India. It was launched in October this year and rivals the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and the upcoming Land Rover Defender. It is a powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel that belts out 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The G 350d is a potent off-roader and comes with three differential locks for the front and rear axle, as well as a centre differential. There's permanent All-Wheel Drive and gas filled shock absorbers. The Mercedes-Benz G 350d gets an identical cabin to that of the G63 AMG. The instrument console is now digital, and it gets an extended 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system that runs the latest MBUX interface. It also gets a different steering wheel and misses out on the carbon fibre trims seen on the AMG variant, while the seats are upholstered in Artica leather instead of Nappa. The SUV is a five-seater and offers one of the biggest glasshouse areas and a spacious cabin. The SUV continues to be built on a ladder-on-frame chassis that makes it so capable off-road.

Audi A6

The 2019 Audi A6 gets significant styling updates and features Audi's new design language.

The new generation Audi A6 had a long time coming and was finally launched in India in October this year. The new model is a leap over its predecessor adorning Audi's new design language inside-out and is equipped with a host of new features. For instance, it sports a large single-frame grille up front with horizontal chrome slats and new angular LED headlamps. There are new dual-tone alloy wheels on offer and the rear sports new LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip. On the inside it gets a completely new cabin finished in top rated leather, piano black trims, premium wood inserts and aluminium accents. It also gets twin touch infotainment screen, virtual cockpit instrument cluster, four-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, lighting package and the new MMI infotainment interface. The car also comes with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors as well as 360-degree camera. There's also electronic stability program, traction control, electric parking with auto-hold function. Audi The new A6 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that puts out 240 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The car is capable of hitting a top speed of 250 kmph, while 0-100 comes up in 6.8 seconds. Audi claims fuel consumption of 14.11 kmpl on the car.

Lexus RX450h L

The Lexus RX450h L is the long wheelbase version of the standard RX450h.

The Lexus RX450h L was launched in India in October and it is essentially the long wheelbase version of the RX450h with third-row seats. It comes with a 3.5-litre V6 BS6 petrol engine that features an advanced D-4S fuel injection system. Like all the new-age Lexus models, even the RX450h L is quite a radical looker and sports new elements like the L-shaped LED headlamps with daytime running lights that create the signature Lexus arrowhead-shaped illumination, LED turn indicators and the trademark Lexus spindle grille. The SUV is also loaded to the gills with comfort creatures and also gets drive assist features like Active Cornering Assist (ACA) and redesigned shock absorbers with new Friction Control Device (FCD). The Lexus 450h L rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and the Range Rover Discovery.

BMW 3 Series

The 2019 BMW 3-Series gets a host of feature and design upgrades.

The 2019 BMW 3-Series was launched in India in August and it's an all-new model with plenty upgrades. It is underpinned by the CLAR platform which spawns other bigger models in BMW's line-up. It's been launched with two engine options- first is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor in the BMW 330i that puts out 255 bhp at 5000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1550 - 4400 rpm. The diesel engine in the BMW 320d is also a 2.0-litre four-cylinder units that develops 188 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. Both the engines come mated to eight-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic transmission. The cabin now gets an all-digital instrument console with a HUD, memory seats, electric sunroof, keyless entry, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the biggest offering from the carmaker and its first 7-seater SUV.

BMW's new flagship SUV made its way to India in July this year and takes on the likes of bigger SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Range Rover. Even this mammoth of an SUV is underpinned by the same CLAR platform and is powered by the same 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines seen on the 7-Series Facelift. The 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine in the X7 churns out 260 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine develops 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are mated to an eight-speed steptronic gearbox as standard and the X7 tips the scale at 2.3 tonnes. The cabin is draped in premium leather and soft paddings and owners get plenty bespoke options to customize the colour options, detailing and inlays. The new crystal gear knob which looks a little peculiar is also there, adding to the sense of novelty. It also gets BMW's latest 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with in-built head-up display which debuted in the 8-Series coupe. The 12.7-inch infotainment display is also well-appointed and has phenomenal graphics and is coupled with Harman sound system.

Mini Cooper John Cooper Works (JCW)

The 2019 Mini Cooper JCW gets a host of mechanical updates and a reworked 2.0-litre engine.

The 2019 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works (JCW) was launched in May with a host of mechanical updates. It gets a reworked 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 228 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It clocks triple speeds in just 6.1 seconds and is based on a revised chassis that makes it even tort around corners and sharp bends. Building up on that is upgraded suspension with dampers. There are also new anti-roll bars, lightweight support bearings and triple-path strut mounts. There are also Sport, Comfort and Efficiency modes to configure your drive as want it. Other changes include new sports seats, JCW wheels and of course the union jack on the tail lamps.

Porsche 911

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine in the new Porsche 911 is more powerful than its predecessor.

The 2019 Porsche 911 was launched in India in April this year and it's the eighth generation of the venerable sportscar. It now gets a 3.0-litre horizontally opposed six-cylinder petrol engines which have a new fuel-injection system offering better combustion and performance. Still mounted at the rear, the 3.0-litre motor pumps out about 444 bhp, which is an increase of about 30 bhp over the previous model. With the new 8-speed automatic gearbox, the Carrera 4S does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds and the all-wheel drive Carrera 4S takes 3.6 seconds to breach the 100 kmph mark from standstill. Porsche has extensively worked on the platform, using more Aluminium at the rear for better weight distribution and for the first time, both variants of the new 911 get rear-wheel steering for better agility and cornering. Porsche will also offer the optional Sport Chrono package which includes launch control, new software for the gearbox and of course, it reduces the 100 kmph sprint time by about 0.2 seconds. The Carrera S has a top speed of 307 kmph while the 4S has a top speed of 305 kmph.

BMW X4

The coupe-like roofline makes the X4 stand out among other SUVs.

The BMW X4 was launched in India in January this year and is also based on the CLAR platform which makes is 50 kg lighter than the previous model. The new X4 is 81 mm longer and 37 mm wider than the previous version, while the wheelbase is extended by 54 mm, at 2864 mm. Moreover, BMW promises 27 mm of additional legroom at the rear and the boot capacity has increased by 25 litres at 525 litres. It is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine on the xDrive30d variant which puts out 261 bhp and a peak torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm. It takes 6 seconds to clock triple digit speeds. The new BMW X4 is also pretty well loaded with features like the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. It also gets other features like Gesture Control, wireless charging camera based park distance control (PDC) and key based remote park assist.

