Top 5 Vehicles At The Auto Expo 2018

The 2018 Auto Expo is finally here and auto manufacturers have put their best foot forward showcasing some very exciting models. These cars and two-wheelers will be a part of the Indian auto market in the years to come or give a glimpse of what the vehicles of the future will look like. Most of these managed to wow us and the masses with their strong presence and certainly were the attention seeks at the 14th edition of the biennial event. However, if we have to choose the best vehicles this year, these five unveils/launches were head turners at the Auto Expo 2018.

KIA SP Concept

(Kia SP Concept)

Making its global debut, KIA Motors unveiled the SP Concept at the Auto Expo and the model certainly has got us excited. The concept previews an upcoming subcompact SUV from the South Korean car maker that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the likes in the segment. With its upright proportions, short overhangs and feature-rich cabin, the SP Concept was a sure shot showstopper at the expo this year.

TVS Creon

(TVS Creon Electric Scooter Concept)

Another highly interesting model, the TVS Creon has been described as a "performance-oriented, electric scooter concept". TVS says that the new Creon concept is a testament to the fact that electric scooters can be both exciting as well as environment-friendly, and is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The concept scooter can also charge up to 80 per cent capacity in just 60 minutes to its lithium-ion battery pack. While it's not clear when the Creon will make it to production, but it sure has us excited.

Tata 45X

(Tata's 45X concept is its most stunning yet)

It is the newest concept from Tata Motors and by far, the company's most beautiful design yet. The Tata 45X concept previews the brand's upcoming premium hatchback and the model has certainly got our attention with its sleek proportions and flowing design language. Tata calls it the 'Impact 2.0' language, and we certainly want to see more of it.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

(The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from ₹ 4.99 lakh)

The only actual launch on this list. The third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was officially launched at the Auto Expo 2018. The very popular hatchback has moved into a new generation and sports a rigid and lighter chassis while getting a completely new design language, premium features and improved safety. There's also a diesel automatic version as well this time with the model getting the option an AMT. Maruti has launched the Swift at a price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while deliveries should commence towards the end of this month.

Toyota Yaris

(Toyota Yaris)

A highly awaited model from Toyota, the Japanese car maker finally announced the Yaris compact sedan for the Indian market. The car made its public debut at the expo and will go on sale later this year in India. The Toyota Yaris competes with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the segment, and boasts of similar executive class elements like including the three-box styling, beige interiors and a touchscreen infotainment system. The car will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine at the start.

