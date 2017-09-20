Top 5 Scooters You Can Buy This Festive Season

Automatic scooters are quite the rage in India when it comes to buying a daily go-around two-wheeler. Ease of use, utility and storage space, decent fuel economy have made the Indian consumer warm up to scooters like never before. In fact, scooters make up a large number of two-wheeler sales in India, and this is true particularly for towns and cities. In the first quarter of the current financial year alone, nearly 16.5 lakh scooters have been sold. Now, with the festive season on, manufacturers will look to extend more sales with minor cosmetic updates and new colour shades. Here's a look at the top 5 automatic scooters you can buy.

2017 Honda Activa 4G in Matte Axis Grey colour

1. Honda Activa 4G

The Honda Activa 4G is by far the most popular choice among scooter buyers in India. Powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine, the fourth generation Honda Activa makes 8 bhp of power and 9 Nm of peak torque. And just ahead of the festive season, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the Activa in a new Matte Axis Grey colour scheme on its bestselling scooter. A well-rounded product, combined with Honda's strong after-sales and service network makes the Honda Activa 4G a compelling purchase in the automatic scooter segment. The Activa is priced at ₹ 50,846 (ex-showroom Delhi).

2. TVS Jupiter

India's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company also has a winner in the scooter segment. In terms of pure volumes, it may not rival the Honda Activa, but the Jupiter is still the largest selling TVS scooter. Packed with handy features, the TVS Jupiter also makes for a very good choice in the automatic scooter segment. Powered by a 110 cc engine, the TVS Jupiter makes 7.9 bhp of power and 8 Nm of peak torque. And just ahead of the festive season, TVS has also introduced a new variant called the Jupiter Classic Edition, and is priced at ₹ 55,266 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Yamaha Fascino turned around the fortunes of India Yamaha with its popular fan following

3. Yamaha Fascino

The Yamaha Fascino claims to be one of the most fuel-efficient scooters in the 100-110 cc segment, claiming fuel consumption of 66 kmpl. The curvy lines of the Fascino make it an attractive option for buyers who are looking for a scooter that looks slightly different than the rest. But opinion is divided on the way the Fascino looks; some love it, others don't quite warm up to its looks. Priced at ₹ 54,330 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Fascino is Yamaha's largest-selling scooter in India, and is something which you could look at purchasing, if you think the Fascino looks good.

4. Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the best scooters in the 125 cc segment. A refined and peppy 124 cc engine coupled with excellent handling and ride quality make the Access 125 a superb all-round package in the automatic scooter segment. The design may be the weakest link in the Suzuki Access 125, with understated looks, but it's universally acceptable, so no complaints there. The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the largest-selling Suzuki scooters, and just a few months ago, Suzuki introduced the Access 125 in all-new matte colours as well, with prices at ₹ 59,063 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc brake variant. The Access 125 in standard colours is priced at ₹ 57,488 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc brake variant.

The Aprilia SR 150 combines good looks, sporty handling and a powerful 154 cc but is pricier than the other scooters

5. Aprilia SR150

The Aprilia SR150 is Piaggio's bestseller, together with the Vespa range of scooters. It's one of the few 150 cc scooters on sale in India right now, and with its edgy and sporty styling, the Aprilia SR 150 certainly makes a unique place for itself in the automatic scooter market. With large 14-inch wheels and a slightly stiff suspension gives the SR 150 impressive handling. With a maximum power output of 11.4 bhp and 11.5 Nm of peak torque, the SR 150 is also one of the best performing scooters on sale now. With a price tag of over ₹ 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), it's positioned as a premium scooter, but makes a very good case for itself as a fun, everyday go-around scooter with a sporty personality.

