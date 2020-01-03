Top 5 Electric Car Launches In 2020

India is still a long while away from complete electrification but it could be argued that the country's electrification journey has begun in the right earnest. 2020 too will see multiple electric car launches in India and that too across multiple segments. If not for long highway rides, electric cars do make sense for daily commuting at least. Yes, there are challenges with respect to charging infrastructure, availability of electricity and even the source of electricity could be questioned, but the way forward is electric and there is no escaping it. We list down the top 5 electric cars, which will be launched in India this year.

Mahindra eKUV100

(Mahindra will launch the eKUV100 in 2020 )

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, had confirmed earlier in 2019 that Mahindra will launch the electric KUV100 in India this year. In fact, the company began testing the electric car a while ago and few details of the eKUV100 are out as well. The prototype of the electric KUV100 had a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which was good for a range of about 120 kilometres. The electric motor made around 40kW and 120 Nm. The car itself should be launched around the middle of 2020 and we could expect the production to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Tata Nexon EV

(The Tata Nexon EV will be launched in India in January 2020)

Tata Motors will launch the Nexon EV in India in January 2020. The car has already been showcased and the details regarding the specifications are already out. The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. It uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 300 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger. In fact, per minute of fast charging will give it a range of 4 km and if you have a charge of 50 per cent, the Nexon EV is good to go for 150 km. IT will be available in 3 variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Unveiled In India

MG ZS EV

(With a range of 340 km (ARAI-claimed), the MG ZS EV can do a 50 km commute daily, for 5 days)

MG's second launch after the Hector will be the ZS electric SUV. We have already driven the MG ZS EV and believe that it holds immense promise as a daily runabout. It will be launched in January 2020 itself. The MG ZS electric SUV features a three phase permanent synchronous electric magnet motor which makes power equivalent of 140.7 bhp at 3,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 353 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The power comes from a 44.5 kWh battery which is IP67 rated which means it is resistant to dust and waterproof up to a depth of 1 metre and it offers an ARAI certified range of 340 kilometres, which is quite decent. It is loaded with features too and of course, is a connected car as well.

Also Read: MG ZS Electric SUV Review

Audi e-Tron

(The Audi e-Tron electric SUV is the first fully electric model from the company)

The Audi e-Tron was first showcased in September 2018 at Audi's annual Summit in USA and it will be launched in India in the beginning of 2019. It was the first fully electric model from Audi and an SUV at that. We expect the e-Tron to be priced somewhere in the region of ₹ 1.5 crore. The Audi e-Tron SUV gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The one on the front makes 125 kW while the rear motor makes 140 kW, with the combined total of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The peak torque output is 561 Nm. In the boost mode, the power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp. The Audi e-Tron SUV has a range of 400 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle and can touch a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 6.6 seconds in the normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode.

Also Read: Audi e-Tron Makes Its India Debut

Porsche Taycan

(Porsche India has confirmed that it will launch the Taycan electric sportscar in India)

Porsche took the wraps off the Taycan in 2019, which is its first ever fully electric model and a sportscar too. Based on the Porsche Mission E concept, the new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that are capable of churning out max power of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds and Porsche says that the Taycan is not just sporty, but also practical. While we believe Porsche when it says so, all the performance and practicality will come at a very steep price. With Porsche India set to launch the Taycan somewhere in the middle of 2020, we expect it to be priced at well over ₹ 1 crore.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Revealed

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.