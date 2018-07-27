Planning to buy your first car or want a second small car in the family? The Indian small car market is flooded with options and are quite restrictive as far as budgets are concerned. From crowd favourites like the Renault Kwid to value for money choices like the Ford Figo, buyers have a whole lot of options for cars in India below ₹ 5 lakh to choose from this festive season. We have already spoken about our favourite picks in mass market cars from the ₹ 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh category and the slightly premium options in the ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 15 lakh space. So, if you want something frugal, spacious, and easy to live with, these are our top picks for cars priced under ₹ 5 lakh.

1) Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is probably one of best value-for-money hatchbacks in India at this price range. Great built quality, smart comfort features, and class-leading safety features - makes the Ford Figo worthy of being at the top of this list. It is also one of the more stylish looking hatchbacks with the Aston Martin-like front grille, stylish headlamps, alloy wheels and more. The car also comes with smart offerings like - Ford in-car connective system SYNC with AppLink, Ford MyKey and My Ford Dock. It also gets dual airbags as standard and six airbags in the top-of-the-line variant. The Figo also offers multiple powertrain options - 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Ford also offer a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol option that comes mated to a dual clutch transmission automatic unit.

Price: ₹ 4.53 lakh to ₹ 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

2) Tata Tiago

Tata finally came out with a hatchback with the Tiago that doesn't remind us of the Indica and it is a very compelling product too. The Tiago comes with very good built quality, compared other hatchbacks from Tata Motors, along with nice fit and finish. Tata offers the Tiago in both petrol and diesel engine options that are considerably powerful - the tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron and the all-new 1.05 litre Revotorq diesel motor. There are several other smart and convenient options as well like - Smartphone enabled Turn-By-Turn Navigation app and Juke-Car app, 22 intelligently designed utility spaces and Multi-drive mode (City & Eco) among others.

Price: ₹ 3.20 lakh to ₹ 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

3) Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio was the first car in its segment to come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit and that is still its biggest USP. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a good city car and comes with decent built quality, it's easy to maintain and comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the Celerio is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the segment with the diesel trim returning a mileage of 27.62 kmpl. The petrol trim is powered by Maruti's tried and tested 1.0-litre K10 engine, while the diesel version gets the new light-weight 800cc DDiS oil burner. Both the engine come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, but the petrol trim also gets the option of the AMT unit.

Price: ₹ 4.03 lakh to ₹ 5.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

4) Renault Kwid

Currently the most popular car in its segment, the Renault Kwid it is also the recipient of our 2016 Car of the Year award, and all for good reasons. The Kwid comes with sporty SUV-like proportions, stylish exterior profile and the second-best ground clearance in its class. The car also comes with one of the most spacious cabin in the entry-level class and smart features like - a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, nice fit and finish and more. Renault recently launched the 1.0-litre version of the Kwid, which makes the car a rival for both the Maruti Alto 800 and Alto K10. The Kwid also comes powered by an 800cc 3-cylinder petrol engine along with the 1.0-litre motor, both of which are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Moreover, Renault has also promised to launch the AMT version this festive season, which is all the more a good reason to go for this car.

Price: ₹ 2.64 lakh to ₹ 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

5) Hyundai Grand i10

It is the oldest among all these cars and yet an equally compelling product. The Grand i10 is compact from outside and roomy from inside. It comes with a host of smart features like key-less entry with engine start/stop button, parking sensor and comes with great ride quality and handling. Hyundai also offers the car with optional safety features like dual airbags and ABS. The car is powered by Hyundai's tried and tested 1.2-litre Kaapa petrol engine and a 1.1-litre CRDi diesel engine as well. The engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 4-speed automatic unit for the petrol trim.

Price: ₹ 4.91 lakh to ₹ 7.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

There are several ongoing festive offers and discounts on these cars and many more that you can find here.