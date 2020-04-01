Top 5 BS4 Engines Which We Won’t See In The BS6 Era

As the auto industry moves to the inevitable change - transition to BS6 - we will welcome newer engines and cleaner ones at that. But as we enter this new phase of motoring, there are a few engines that we will miss. Yes, saying good bye to these BS4 engines is going to be hard. Why? Because they were phenomenal. Some of them were low displacement engines but packed in a massive amount of power and that translated into a more fun to drive experience. So let's meet these beauties and say goodbye to them and truly, from the bottom of our heart, thank them for all that they did for the cars and the drivers behind the wheel.

Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet

This one was a true work horse. The 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine powered more than 21 cars in the country and it was 'the' engine to have under the hood. To name a few cars which received this engine, well, there was the Punto, Linea, Maruti Suzuki Ritz, Swift, Tata Zest, Tata Bolt, Chevrolet Sail, just to name a few. The motor was fun to drive and yes very fuel efficient. The fuel economy figures for the engine on most cars was above 15 kmpl and that was certainly a big plus. To put things into perspective, a total of 800,050 units were manufactured in its close to 2 decades lifetime.

Volkswagen 1.2-litre TSI

The 1.2-litre TSI motor was first introduced on the Polo and it replaced the 1.6-litre version. Now, this totally transformed the way you looked at the Polo hatchback. It became fast because there was 108 bhp now on offer and with the combination of the 7-speed DSG, it all just came together very well. It was fast, yes very fast for a hatchback in its time. The Polo GT TSI in fact started the buzz for hot hatchbacks in the country and there are people who own this car right now in the country, who will not sell it for anything in the world.

Hyundai 1.6 VTVT

Hyundai's naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engine has faced the axe because of the BS6 norms kicking in. The 1.6-litre engine has done duty on cars like the Verna producing 121 bhp and making it the most powerful compact sedan in its segment. It also made its way on the Creta and we all know how well it drives. It has that strong low end power and then sustains it as the revs build giving you ample of power at your disposal. It certainly changed the way you'd look at the Verna and the Creta.

Maruti Suzuki 1.0-litre Boosterjet

The 1-litre Boosterjet 1.0 litre BoosterJet petrol engine was a three-cylinder, turbocharged motor and had been re-tuned for India. It was only available on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS and churned out 101 bhp 5500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque available between 1700-4500 rpm. In comparison, the international spec motor made 112 bhp and of 175 Nm of peak torque. However, this clearly did not dampen our hopes from the car. The Baleno RS was still Maruti's most powerful hatchback ever to go on sale. It meant effortless driving on the highway and the city and yes it was pretty frugal too.

Ford 1-litre EcoBoost

Finally, the 1-litre Ecoboost engine. The winner of countless Engine Of The Year Awards and rightfully so, Ford's 1-litre Ecoboost engine was all about power. India got only the 1-litre iteration of the motor on the EcoSport and it came at a cost and rightfully so. Capable of 123bhp and 170 Nm, the Ecoboost engine made the EcoSport the most powerful subcompact SUV in the country. But the demand for the car was not too high which is why the company discontinued the variant long before the BS6 norms kicked in. But yes, what a beautiful engine and we all have fond memories of driving the EcoSport with one.

