Top 5 Adventure Bikes Launching In 2020

The New Year will see a lot of much-anticipated adventure bikes coming to India, ranging from affordable adventure bikes for beginners at a relatively affordable price tag to some sophisticated fully-loaded middleweight and full-size ADVs. From entry-level adventure bikes to mid-size adventure bikes renowned for their off-road prowess and all-round versatility, the year 2020 promises a lot of excitement for adventure bike lovers in India. At the dawn of the New Year, we take a look at some of the much-awaited adventure bikes that will be launched this year in India.

The KTM 390 Adventure gets more suspension travel and ground clearance, but non-adjustable front fork

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure has to be the most awaited motorcycle of 2020. A touring and adventure ready version of the KTM 390 Duke, it shares the same engine, with the same output, with the 373 cc, single-cylinder engine putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Where it gets adventure spec components is in more suspension travel - non-adjustable WP upside down front fork offering 170 mm of travel and a WP monoshock with 177 mm of rear wheel travel. The wheels are alloys, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. Prices are expected to be around ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) when the 390 Adventure is launched in early 2020.

The Benelli TRK 251 will be the entry-level adventure touring motorcycle from Benelli India

Benelli TRK 251

The Benelli TRK 251 is an entry-level adventure tourer from the Italian brand. The TRK 251 has beefy ADV design, but is powered by the same 250 cc, single-cylinder engine that is used in the neo-retro scrambler Leoncino 250. The engine puts out modest figures, 25.5 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm, and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The TRK 250 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, with road-oriented tyres, and will be a touring model, rather than an out and out off-road focussed adventure bike. The design of the TRK 251 is inspired by the bigger Benelli TRK 502, with the typical ADV beak, as well as muscular bodywork. We expect the Benelli TRK 251 to be priced at around ₹ 2-2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) once it's launched in the first quarter of 2020.

The standard KTM 790 Adventure gets slightly different bodywork, but the main difference is in the suspension

KTM 790 Adventure

The KTM 790 Adventure is one of the most-awaited middleweight adventure bikes to be launched in India, sometime in mid-2020. Based on the highly entertaining KTM 790 Duke, the 790 Adventure shares the same 799 cc, parallel-twin engine, but with a different state of tune, putting out 94 bhp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm, and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm, 1,500 rpm earlier than on the KTM 790 Duke. With a dry weight of 189 kg, long travel suspension, 21-inch front wheel, 18-inch rear wheel combination, as well as a punchy motor, the KTM 790 Adventure promises to be an extremely capable off-road oriented adventure bike. Launch is expected in the second half of 2020, with prices in the region of ₹ 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GT range has Marzocchi suspension while the Rally models have Showa suspension

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to unveil the latest generation model of its popular middleweight adventure bike, the Triumph Tiger 900 in three variants - base, GT and Rally. The most significant change is the new 900 cc, in-line triple cylinder engine, which puts out 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm, with peak torque of 87 Nm coming in at 7,250 rpm. Suspension has been upgraded too, and the new Tiger 900 will come with Marzocchi units on the base and GT variants, while Showa suspension will now be introduced on the Rally version. New electronic rider aids, with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which powers the ABS and traction control system. The new Tiger 900 will be launched in India, sometime by April or May, 2020, and will be priced from ₹ 11-13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a completely new electronics suite, new ECU, new fuelling and more

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

The updated Honda Africa Twin with a bigger engine will be launched in 2020. The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, as it's called, will be loaded with more technology, and a bigger 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine with more power, and lighter than the CRF1000L Africa Twin it will replace. The new 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine will put out maximum power of 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is expected to be introduced in India by late 2020, and will be priced at between ₹ 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.