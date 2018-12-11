Top 10 Cars Launched In 2018

2018 is all set to come to an end, and we have to say, it was quite an eventful year for the automotive industry. Right from entry-level hatchbacks like the all-new Hyundai Santro, to premium SUVs like the new-gen Audi Q5, we saw a host new and facelifted models being launched in India. There were some very important launches across almost every segment in India it will be very difficult to address them all here. However, we list down the top 10 cars that were launched in India in 2018.

Here Are The Top 10 Cars Launched In India In 2018:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Swift is more stylish, better equipped and a lot safer than the previous-gen model

Clearly one of the most important launches in 2018, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift came in with a bang and is currently among the bestselling cars in India. The car is based on the company's new Heartect platform and had gone through some heavy makeover both outside and well as inside. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift more stylish, better equipped and a lot safer than the previous-gen model, while the prices saw a minimal hike. The car now comes with LED DRLs, projector headlamps, diamond cut alloys, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others, while in terms of safety, the new Swift is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EDB, front seatbelt pretesioners and seatbelt reminder as standard. Under the hood, the car continues to come with the tried and tested 89 bhp 1.2-litre petrol and 74 bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine, now with the option of an AMT unit, in addition to the standard 5-speed manual gearbox for both.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro re-entered the market with a new platform, modern styling and features and an AMT option

2018 also marked the re-entry of one of the most iconic names in the Indian automotive industry - the Hyundai Santro. The South Korean carmaker launched the new Hyundai Santro only a few months ago, and the car has already started to create a considerable impact on the market. Based on a new platform altogether, the new Santo come with a host of modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rear AC vents - a first in the class feature, but does not get climate control. The new Hyundai Santro also offers a single driver side airbag as standard on all models, while the passenger side airbag only on the Asta model. The Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 69 bhp 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual or a new 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle is the first crossover model from the carmaker in India

The newest member of Ford India's line-up, the all-new Freestyle is the first crossover car from the company and is based on the Figo hatchback. The car also has good road presence and is equipped with smart features like a dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the company's SYNC3 connectivity system on offer. The car also gets reverse parking sensors, dual airbags and ABS as standard, while a reverse camera is available from the Trend trim and above. The new Ford Freestyle also comes with an all-new 94 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Dragon series and the tried and tested 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz received its proper mid-life facelift this year after four years

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz received its proper mid-life facelift this year and come with a host exterior and interior cosmetic and feature upgrades. The facelifted Ciaz now comes with a new grille, updated headlamps and taillamps, and new alloy wheels. The cabin, on the other hand, gets updated interior with new upholstery, and a revised dashboard with new wooden inserts, and updated steering wheel with cruise control, and a revised instrument cluster with a colour MID display. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to get smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Suzuki's recently launched 'Suzuki Connect' telematics system. The biggest change, however, was under the hood - an all-new 103 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, replacing the older 1.4-litre engine, along with the tried the tested 89 bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine. Transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed AT for the petrol model.

Honda Amaze

New Honda Amaze is essentially an all-new car in terms of platform, design, styling and features

The Honda Amaze also received a generation upgrade this year, and it's wouldn't be an overstatement to call it an all-new car. The car is based on a new-generation platform and comes with all-new design and styling in line with Honda's latest design language. While the car does miss out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps, which are pretty common even in entry-level cars, but the Amaze does come with a nice road presence and CVT automatic option for both petrol and diesel variants. The engines, however, remain unchanged as the car gets the same 89 bhp 1.2-litre petrol and 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel which come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 7-step CVT automatic. It also became the first in its segment to get a diesel CVT model.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The top-spec C 300d AMG-Line gets the diamond stud grille and a sporty bumper profile.

This year also witnessed the launch of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift in India. The updated C-Class will only be offered in diesel option, available in three variants - C 220 d Prime, C 220 d Progressive, and C 300 d AMG Line. Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated face that features the A-Class range's signature diamond-pattern grille design. The interiors of the C-Class have been significantly enhanced with a new 10.25-inch media display screen and new generation telematics, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration adding better appearance and connectivity in line. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that comes in two states of tunes - 192 bhp and 241 bhp. Mercedes-Benz also launched the Cabriolet version of the 2018 C-Class, exclusively on the 750th episode of the carandbike show. The 2018 C-Class Cabriolet gets a 2-litre petrol engine which makes 258 bhp.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo is built on a new frame-based, front-wheel-drive architecture

The Mahindra Marazzo is possibly one of the most important launches for the home-grown automaker this year. The new MPV is built on a new frame-based, front-wheel-drive architecture and has been very well received in the market. With its styling inspired by the Shark, the new Mahindra Marazzo is bold, well-equipped, offers improved safety features and is one of the best value-for-money MPVs. The MPV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, roof-mounted air-con system, cruise control, and an automatic climate control. The standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes all around and ISOFIX mounts along with an over-speeding warning. Powering the Mahindra Marazzo is a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine tuned to offer 121 bhp and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm. The engine only comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and right now.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the same Heartect platform like the Swift and Dzire,

2018 also marked the launch of the long-anticipated second-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Based on the same Heartect platform like the Swift and Dzire, the new Ertiga is lighter and more rigid now, while growing bigger in size. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets new exterior, featuring a bold new grille projector headlamps, wide C-shape housing for the fog lamps, new alloy wheels sharp LED taillamps and more. The new Ertiga packs more features with the likes of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto being offered on the top spec models. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will have a roof mounted AC vents for the third row and also get wooden inserts on the dashboard and steering wheel for a more premium looking interior as compared to the first gen model. Engines options are same as the new Ciaz - a 103 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and an 89 bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine, mated to 5-speed manual as standard and an optional 4-speed automatic transmission for the petrol model.

Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 is based on the company's new Compact Modular Architecture

The new Volvo XC40 also joined the Swedish automaker's Indian line up this year and it's the first model to come out of the company's new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). Up front, it gets the signature sunken grille along with the famous Thor's headlamps with daylight running lights (DRLs). The hood gets a subtle sculpted line that goes along its sporty design. At the back, the XC40 gets the vertical taillamps, and while it is the same as you get in any other Volvo XC, the C-shape for indicators is quite youthful to look at. Inside the new Volvo XC40, and you'll be greeted by a premium interior with leather upholstery and a 9-inch Sensus system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Under the hood, Volvo will offer only the D4 diesel variant, which is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, in-line, twin turbo engine capable of producing 187 bhp.

Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5 diesel was launched in January while the petrol model in June

Audi launched both the diesel and the petrol versions of the second-generation Audi Q5 SUV in India this year. We first saw the launch of the diesel version in January 2018, followed by the launch of the petrol model in June 2018. Both the SUVs look identical from outside as well as include, and are based on the flexible MLB Evo platform and mimics the design of the larger Q7. The cabin comes with an 8.3-inch display while you also get the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display in place of the analogue instrument cluster. The latter though will be available on the range-topping version. 2018 Audi Q5 will be the 248 bhp 2.0-litre TFSI unit, while the diesel model gets a 2.0-litre TDI engine, which makes 187 bhp.

Special Mention:

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata tiago JTP is the hot hatch version of the standard Tiago

The Tata Tiago JTP might be based in the existing Tiago, but the car is essentially a hot-hatch version of the car. Co-developed by Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, the new Tata Tiago JTP and the biggest selling point for us is the 1.2 -litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine which delivers 112 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, making it one of best cars to be launched in India this year. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Visually, the Tiago JTP comes with aggressive front bumper with large trapezoidal lower grille, dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome rings and a hood vent. The car also comes with 15-inch diamond cut dual tone alloy wheels, roof spoiler, and wider tyres. The cabin gets a base black treatment with bold red accents and matching red double stitching on the seats, and ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman' which is paired with 8 speakers and app suite and voice command recognition.

