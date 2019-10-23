Tokyo Motor Show 2020: Next-Gen Honda Jazz (Fit) Unveiled

Honda Motor Company has finally pulled the wraps off the next-generation 2020 Jazz (known as the Fit in some markets) at the Tokyo Motor Show. Globally, the new fourth-generation Honda Jazz/Fit model will be offered in five trim options and a new hybrid system. The company has stated that the car "was developed with the intention of becoming the globally-accepted standard for compact cars suited to this new era." The new Honda Jazz is expected to arrive in India as well, but a little later towards the second half of 2020.

The 2020 Honda Fit (Jazz) is offered in five variants - Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar, and Luxe

As mentioned earlier, the 2020 Honda Fit (Jazz) is offered in five variants - Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar, and Luxe. Visually, the car comes with heavily updated design with a new face featuring a sleek-looking grille with chrome details and it extends into the headlamps which now come with both LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The new body colour panel in front of the bonnet creates a protruding nose-like element with the Honda logo at the centre. The car also gets new bumpers with subtle lines, a wide central airdam and C-shaped black elements on both ends. The profile of the car looks very bland and reminds us of the second-generation Honda Jazz. The car gets both front and rear quarter glass with the larger front one set in the body, ahead of the front door opening.

The 2020 Honda Jazz gets a new cabin with a new two-spoke steering wheel

The new Honda Jazz/Fit also comes with a new front pillar with a cross-sectional structure that is different from previous generation models. In addition to ensuring collision safety performance without compromise, this newly-designed front pillar offers a wide and superior frontal visibility compared to that of previous-gen models. The car also gets a new dashboard with both single tone (all black) and dual-tone (white/grey, black/tan, and grey/black with green highlights) interior trim options, depending on the variants. The car also gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with matching two-tone effect, with new centre console and new seats.

The 2020 Honda Jazz/Fit will be the first Honda model to feature a new-generation body stabilizing seat

In fact, the all-new Jazz/Fit will be the first Honda model to feature a new-generation body stabilizing seat that Honda developed while envisioning application for its high-class sedan models. The planar support structure of the seat stabilizes the body and makes long driving less tiring and enables the user to enjoy the soft feeling of the seat. The rear seats come with a larger and thicker seat pad which offers stress-free seating even for adult passengers.

On the safety front, the car comes with a new wide view camera at the front, a new addition to the Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive system. By combining the front wide-view camera and eight sonar sensors mounted in the front and back of the vehicle, the all-new Fit/Jazz features further enhanced existing Honda SENSING functions as well as the new short-distance collision mitigation braking system. The system will be standard on all types of the all-new Honda Fit in the global market. Whether it will make it to the India-spec model or not is too soon to say.

The powertrain details haven't been revealed yet, but the 2020 Honda Fit/Jazz will come with Honda's new, more compact 2-motor hybrid system, featuring an electric motor for virtually all situations of everyday driving, along with excellent ride comfort with powerful acceleration and comfortable driving.

