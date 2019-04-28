New Cars and Bikes in India

Tokyo Court Retracts Plan To Initiate Carlos Ghosn's Trial in September 2019

Ghosn has been facing a series of charges of financial misconduct, while the company itself has been indicted for making false financial closures.

A Tokyo court on Saturday (local time) retracted its plan to initiate the trial for former Nissan Motor chief Carlos Ghosn in September. Ghosn has been facing a series of charges of financial misconduct, while the company itself has been indicted for making false financial closures.

Quoting sources, the NHK World reported that the court has also decided not to separate the trail for Ghosn and Nissan motors, saying that their responsibilities should not be judged separately. His lawyers had asked the court to hold the two hearings separately. Saturday's decision by the Tokyo court could mean that the trail will not start this year, according to Japanese media.

The 65-year-old tycoon was released on bail of USD 4.5 million on Thursday, twenty-five days after being arrested for the fourth time over allegations of misusing the company's funds for personal purposes. Prosecutors alleged that he transferred some of Nissan's funds to his personal bank account, causing the automaker a loss of five million dollars.

Ghosn has also been removed from the board of directors of the company, along with partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, during the prolonged detention initiated by his initial arrest in November.



