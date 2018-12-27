Three New Sub 4-Metre SUVs Launching In 2019

With the sheer number of SUVs launched every year, it is no surprise that 2019 will be pretty much the same too. But while the SUV launches every year vary from subcompact to compact to luxury, full sized and a handful of performance SUVs, 2019 is going to be special for a different reason. It will be the first time that we see not one, not two but three subcompact, sub-4-metre subcompact SUVs launched in India in the same year. This means that that likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon will have tough competition next year from the likes of the new Mahindra XUV300, the upcoming Toyota subcompact SUV and of course, the Hyundai QXI or Carlino SUV too. So let's take a quick look at these three and see what they will offer.

Mahindra XUV 300

The XUV300 is essentially the sub 4-metre version of the Ssangyong Tivoli and will be the most premium offering from the Indian SUV maker in the sub 4-metre segment after the launch of the TUV300, Nuvosport, and KUV100. The new SUV300 will get a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a brand new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra XUV300 will come fitted with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and inbuilt navigation. The subcompact SUV will also get seven airbags on the top spec version along with ABS, EBD and electronic stability program too.

Hyundai QXI/Carlino

The Hyundai subcompact SUV has been in the works for a long time now, especially since the concept was first shown at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo. The car was spotted undergoing some final testing recently and as expected, it looks like a baby Creta. Expect the Carlino/QXI to be based on the i20 platform and get the same 1.4-litre CRDI diesel engine and the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to a 6-speed and 5-speed manual gearbox respectively. While there are no real announcements yet on the automatic versions, expect Hyundai to offer an auto box on the SUV in order to woo the top layer of the subcompact SUV buying audience.

Toyota's Brezza Sub 4-metre SUV

The Toyota badged Vitara Brezza will be produced at its Bengaluru plant.

Toyota and Suzuki's joint venture will see vehicle sharing between the two automakers. While Suzuki will get the Corolla to badge Maruti Suzuki in India, Toyota will get the Vitara Brezza and the Baleno in return. The Toyota version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in the second half of 2019 and will see a redesign of the front end, bumpers, headlights, tail lamps and of course, wheels. The car will also get an updated interior with some Toyota inputs while the underpinnings will stay the same. That said, expect the Toyota SUV to get a petrol engine at the time of launch, most likely the 1-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine.

