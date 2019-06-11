This Skoda Concept Car Gets A Built In Washing Machine

If you're a carmaker, would you ever think about the slow moving cyclists on the road? The unanimous answer here should be no. But Skoda, with the Karoq Velo concept, has made the ultimate support car for the growing number of cyclists around the world. Featuring a host of in-built technologies, from a fully-functioning washing machine for sweaty kit to a drone landing pad, the Karoq Velo offers the services of a fully-staffed race support team.

Developed and built by Skoda UK, the Karoq Velo was conceived by a team of passionate cyclists to help fellow riders enjoy the perfect ride this summer. Its numerous unique design features were shaped by the results of a survey carried out by the Czech carmaker. More than 1,500 active riders were asked to suggest ideas for the perfect cycling support vehicle and all these ideas were packed into this one-off Karoq.

The Skoda Karoq Velo Concept gets a washing machine which uses the same water supply as an integrated pressure washer

Among the many stand-out features of the Karoq Velo, is a fully integrated spin cycle washing machine. This was chosen after 27 per cent of survey respondents said that returning to their car in damp cycling kit was a major downside of riding. The washing machine uses the same water supply as an integrated pressure washer that ensures that bikes can be made as fresh as their owners after a long summer ride. A washing machine in a car is something that you don't see often right.

The Skoda Karoq Velo has enough space for bikes and tools

After 31 per cent of survey respondents reported that mechanical issues were a major bugbear, Skoda's design team created space for a full tool kit and equipment to facilitate rapid puncture repairs. A network of built-in LED lights also ensures that any late-night repairs can be carried out without the need to hold a torch or find a streetlight to work under.

Practicality and carrying ability were also high on the wish-lists of survey respondents, with 37 per cent of cyclists wanting an easy to use exterior bike carrier, and 29 per cent wanting the extra security of an in-car storage system. The result is sufficient racking to carry two bikes on a special roof mount and one inside. Despite being packed with kit, the Karoq Velo still has room for three adult passengers.

The Skoda Karoq Velo Concept gets a special magnetic landing pad

In keeping with the standard Karoq, the Karoq Velo is brimming with technology. Features specifically developed for the concept include a special magnetic landing pad for a Follow Me drone that uses sensors and recognition technology to follow the cyclist and capture ride photos. An inbuilt Wi-Fi hotspot also allows riders to immediately upload footage of their ride when they return to the Karoq Velo.

The Karoq Velo also features the emergency call function that when pressed will immediately relay the car's location to and connect to someone instantly who will be able to assist in an emergency. Although the one-off Karoq Velo is not available for sale, it is being used throughout the summer to assist cyclists ahead of races and competitions.

