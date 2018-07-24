This One-Off Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Is The World's Most Expensive Car

Late last week Pagani brought the West End of London, as well as West Sussex, to a halt. A convoy of eight Pagani Zonda and two Huayra hypercars, valued at well over £35million ( ₹ 316 crore), drove down from Pagani UK's North London headquarters to Goodwood for the 25th anniversary Festival Speed. At the helm of world's most expensive new car, the exclusive Zonda HP Barchetta was Italian hypercar maker's founder, Horacio Pagani. Valued at €15million ( ₹ 211 crore), the Zonda HP Barchetta is the first of just three such open-topped models planned to be made, with this unique example being Horacio Pagani's personal car, and the other two examples already pre-sold.

Christine Clarkin, Dealer Principal, Pagani UK said, "It was very rewarding to meet with so many keen, appreciative and knowledgeable enthusiasts at Goodwood, especially given their appreciation of art and design meeting engineering excellence. The many excited and positive comments about our Pagani models was very gratifying to hear, and the having Horacio Pagani on hand to sign autographs and meet his many admirers was the icing on the cake of the truly excellent weekend."

The Pagani hypercar pair made its world debut at Goodwood, as it tackled the 1.86 km Festival of Speed Hillclimb with enthusiasm. Clearly, Horacio Pagani enjoyed his drive in the Zonda HP Barchetta, as many pictures over the internet are proof to that. Under the hood, you will find an AMG V12 engine that is capable of producing 789 bhp, and comes coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It has a top speed of 338kmph and is capable of the highest lateral acceleration ever seen on a car with road tyres at 1.8 G.

When launched in 2011, the Pagani Huayra Coupe marked a new era of hypercars, becoming the gold standard and raising the bar for lightweight build and innovative performance-based technology. This formidable combination earned the Huayra Coupe the most accolades in the automobile industry, second only to the Pagani Zonda.

