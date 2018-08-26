This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods

With heavy rains and overflowing dams, the state of Kerala saw its worst floods in decades with countless lives lost, thousands of people displaced from their homes and a monumental amount of financial loss. Apart from houses and infrastructure, the next biggest damage in terms of sheer monetary value for most is usually their car. With thousands of cars under water, some for days at a time, most of these will be written off as complete write offs. But now, an inventor from the Philippines has come up with something that could help you protect your car in case of severe flooding and it is called 'The Flood Guard Car Bag'.

(The Flood Guard Car Bag)

But it isn't just a simple plastic bag that covers your car, it is so much more than that. The flood guard bad is water proof and completely water tight and is designed to protect your vehicle against flash flooding, a common occurrence in some south east Asian countries. And it is quite simple and straight forward to use too. Just lay it out, drive your car into the bag, cover your car, zip it up and it forms a water tight cocoon over the car that saves it from the water. The bag even comes with ropes so one can anchor the car to a certain spot in case there is fear of the car floating away, which as we have seen from recent pictures from Kerala, can happen.

(The Flood Guard Car Bag)

The Flood Guard Car Bag is made in two different sizes, a medium - to fit hatchbacks and sedans and a large that can fit an SUV or a pickup truck too. Priced at about $580 or about Rs 40,000 according to today's currency exchange rate, the bag might seem like an expensive proposition for something that you may probably use once in a blue moon, but consider the alternative - replacing your car's engine or electronics will be much much more expensive!

