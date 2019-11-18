New Cars and Bikes in India

This Is The World’s First 5G Connected Tyre

Pirelli along with Ericsson, Audi, Tim, Italdesign and KTH staged a demonstration of how a vehicle equipped with the sensor-fitted Pirelli Cyber Tyre and connected to the 5G network

The Pirelli Cyber Tyre, equipped with an internal sensor, provides all the data at your fingertips

Pirelli has become the first tyre company in the world to transmit information detected by intelligent tyres regarding the road surface via the 5G network. Pirelli along with Ericsson, Audi, Tim, Italdesign and KTH staged a demonstration of how a vehicle equipped with the sensor-fitted Pirelli Cyber Tyre and connected to the 5G network was able to transmit the risk of aquaplaning detected by the tyres to a following car.

The infographic shows how the tyre communicates information via 5G to other cars about road conditions 

The tyre is the only point of contact between the vehicle and road and, thanks to this technology the tyre communicated with the vehicle and driver. The Pirelli Cyber Tyre, equipped with an internal sensor, will in future supply the car with data relative to the tyre model, kilometers clocked, dynamic load and situations of potential danger on road surfaces, from the presence of water to poor grip.

This information will enable the car to adapt its control and driving assistance systems, thus adding its bit to the overall safety of the occupants. In addition, it will provide the same information to other cars and the infrastructure.

