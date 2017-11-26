This Is The New Formula 1 Logo

The new F1 logo has been inspired by two cars racing each other to the finish line

Liberty Media is the new owner of Formula 1 and 2018 will see a complete revamp of the sport by its new owners. Taking its first step towards the overhaul, the new management of F1 revealed the all-new F1 logo at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit. The brand new and more simplistic logo replaces the current one, which was used for the past 23 years. The new F1 logo was revealed on the podium soon after the ceremony in the season finale and will be followed up with a comprehensive revamping campaign at the start of the 2018 season. The decision to move to the new logo was backed by the FIA as well.

The new F1 logo has been designed to be simpler and more adaptive to modern digital platforms. Explaining the design, F1's marketing head Ellie Norman said that the logo is based on two cars going around a circuit and battling to cross the finish line. The logo takes inspiration from the low profile shape of a car, and has been created to offer much more flexibility and verstaility over the current version.

Interestingly, the old F1 logo had achieved an iconic status because of the '1' being cleverly hidden in the middle. However, the new owners said that the 1 was a bit too subtle for many people. The new design will also be more useful when replicating digitally and on merchandise.

Speaking about the old F1 logo, F1 commercial chief, Sean Bratches said, "We hold in high regard the incumbent mark. It served F1 extremely well over the past 23 years, but in terms of where we are taking the business and our vision for the business, it is the negative space in the '1' doesn't come through candidly in digital."

Liberty Media will be hitting full throttle with a full brand relaunch for F1, which will take place ahead of the 2018 Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for March 25. This will also include new graphic package for television, while there will also be a brand new web platform and social media capabilities.

