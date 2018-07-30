This Is The Final Pagani Huayra Coupe

Pagani has made its last and final Huayra coupe. Called the L'Ultimo, the final Huayra has been built as a one off and was delivered to a dealership in the United States. The car has been heavily inspired (apparently) by Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 Mercedes-AMG F1 car with a silver and blue livery with a fair measure of naked carbon fibre thrown in. This particular Huayra, a BC spec car, will be the final coupe made before Pagani launches the BC version of the Cabriolet. The Pagani Huayra Coupe and Cabriolet are both limited to 100 units each and this particular car is chassis 100/100.

(The Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo gets a contrasting turquoise central console)

The Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo has been given a two tone paintjob, with the top half in grey and the sides (and roof) finished in naked high gloss carbon. The blue or almost turquoise accents are found on the race stripe, the wheel lips, the rear view mirrors and with a pinstripe running down the side of the car. The front splitter and rear diffuser also have a blue pinstripe to match.

The Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo is a work of automotive art)

In the interior, the Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo has been finished with while leather seats with black stitching along with a contrasting turquoise central console, central transmission tunnel cover and door pads. The carpets too have been matched in the same shade of turquoise. And of course, as with the exterior, the interior too gets a dollop and more of carbonfibre. While the car might not be to some people's taste, the Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo is certainly a proper work of automotive art.

