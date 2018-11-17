New Cars and Bikes in India

This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine

The technological support gained from BMW engineers is now being expanded and a two-man bobsled prototype developed for Germany.

BMW and the German Bobsleigh, Luge, and Skeleton Federation (BSD) have been engaged in an intensive collaboration since the 1980s, during which time they have worked closely together to optimise equipment, race overalls and helmets. Since 2010, BMW has been Premium and Technology Partner, a role that has seen the Munich-based company use its automotive expertise to help the federation win numerous medals and titles. The technological support gained from BMW engineers is now being expanded and a two-man bobsled prototype developed for Germany. The first tests on the ice track are planned for the end of 2018.

BMW is now going one step further for the 2022 Olympic campaign and is working with the BSD to develop a two-man bob prototype. The first step is the development of a so-called "innovation driver", with which various technical concepts are tried out. A modified measurement system at BMW Motorsport is used to analyse the performance of the technical innovations.
Thomas Schwab, Secretary General and Sport Director of the BSD said, "This year, we enjoyed a dream amount of success at the Olympic Games. However, the close results showed that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels and that our competitors are striving with all their strength to catch and pass us. In BMW, we have a technology partner that knows full well that every success is merely the motivation for more ideas and concepts. As such, we are delighted to be able to take another innovative approach with the BMW prototype."

Thomas Hahn, who is responsible for the technology transfer at BMW, explains, "Aerodynamics, chassis development and carbon fabrication are areas in which BMW is working at the highest level - and which are also extremely important for a racing sled. Together with the practical experience of the BSD technical experts and drivers, we have an innovation platform with which we can test innovative systems and components. We are excited to see how the bob performs in its first test runs and are really looking forward to the exciting further development over the coming years."

The livery of the BMW bob also underlines the genes from automobile research and development. In the traditional BSD colours of yellow and black, the design is reminiscent of the "Dazzle" pattern, which adorns camouflaged prototype BMW vehicles.

