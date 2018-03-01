This Is India's Most Powerful Porsche: TechArt 911 GTstreet R

While supercars and sportscars have become common sight in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, India still has a long long way to go when it comes to the culture of modifying or tuning a supercar to the extreme. But while most supercar owners prefer to keep their cars pristine with low mileage figures, there are some who like to push the envelope and use their car the way they are meant to be driven. And then there is that niche in a niche of supercar owners for whom the power figure from the factory is never enough. And that is where this car comes in! Ladies and Gentlemen, presenting India's most powerful and rarest Porsche - the absolutely bonkers TechArt 911 GTstreet R. And before you ask, the rare supercar has found a home in Bangalore and makes 720 bhp of peak power and 920 Nm of peak torque, which propels it from 0-100 kmph in a staggering 2.5-seconds.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT R Track Review

(The bonkers TechArt 911 GTstreet R from Bangalore)

For those unaware, TechArt is Porsche specialist tuner that has been making some of the fastest, most powerful and most reliable aftermarket bits for the German sportscar maker since the late 80s. While TechArt cars are usually built in Germany, this is the first ever TechArt to have been made completely out of Germany at RaceTech, a popular aftermarket tuning shop in Bangalore. The TechArt 911 GTstreet R combines power upgrades to the turbocharged flat 6 Porsche engine bumping up the power while adding a whole bunch of aero and visual upgrades too.

The aero and visual updates include a vented front fender - similar to the likes of the Porsche GT3 RS and the GT2 RS along with a new front and rear bumper and of course, a new aero wing. All the visual upgrades are made from high quality carbon fibre which drastically reduce the weight of the Porsche 911 giving it its insane performance figures. The TechArt 911 GTstreet R' rear wing for example is motorised and can be raised or lowered (manually or automatically) for optimal downforce. The front bumper also has an electronically deployable splitter that aids with even more downforce. Overall the TechArt 911 GTstreet R claims 321 kg of overall down force at about 300 kmph!

The TechArt 911 GTstreet R, one of only 30 in the world will, as we mentioned earlier, find its home in Bangalore. Boopesh Reddy, a well-known automotive enthusiast and supercar collector who has a soft sport for Porsches, owns the car. The other cars in his collection include the rare Porsche 911 R, a Porsche Cayman GT4, the Ferrari 458 Speciale, a Lamborghini Huracan, an Aston Martin DBS and the new Mercedes-AMG GT R amongst others. Truly a fantastic supercar collection!

Picture Source: bren_garage on Instagram

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.