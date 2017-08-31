This Is Daimler's First Car Without A Steering Wheel And Pedals

Smart, a division of Daimler AG, has revealed its latest concept car which will be showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It's called the Vision EQ ForTwo and is a fully electric two seater car which has been developed for city use. Besides being an all-electric car, the two-seater car has been fitted with an advanced autonomous driving system. Yes, fully autonomous! And this means that the Vision EQ ForTwo does not get either pedals or a steering wheel for that matter, making it the first car from the Daimler stable to get neither.

It's a concept and the folks at Smart have had the freedom to experiment with it a bit which is why you see a complete overhaul of the ForTwo electric drive which is currently available in Europe and make it future ready. The rounded body gives it a smart look and there are a few gimmicky bits here and there but overall, it's like a social bubble of sorts and which is possibly what you'd expect of a car from the 2030's.



The Smart Vision EQ ForTwo will debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show

The regular headlights and taillights are done away with as the Vision EQ come fitted with LED screens instead. The grille is also one large digital panel capable of displaying multiple messages as a way to communicate with other cars on the road. And then there is the use of the special film applied onto the side windows to project information from the inside.





The Smart Vision EQ ForTwo gets a very roomy cabin

The Smart Vision EQ ForTwo gets a minimalistic cabin and getting inside is no problem thanks to the two doors that pivot close to the body towards the rear to save space and also to reduce the risks of accidents involving cyclists or pedestrians. Smart has done away with any conventional controls and it's jus a 'sit back, relax and enjoy the ride' kind of car. Considering that there is no steering wheel or pedals inside, though it look small from the outside the Vision EQ is in fact very spacious.

A lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 30 kWh powers the Vision EQ ForTwo and can be charged inductively, which will eliminate the hassle of having to use a charging cable. Smart says the battery can be charged independently when the car is not in use and can also act as a "swarm battery" to stabilize the electricity grid.

The Smart Vision EQ ForTwo serves as a preview of what to expect from Daimler's electrified push as part of the newly established EQ brand. Having already told us that there are more than 10 production EVs coming our way by 2022, this small Smart Vision EQ ForTwo might just be part of the line-up.

