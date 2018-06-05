This Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Worlds Most Expensive Car

What is possibly one of the most famous Ferraris of its era and even amongst the 250s, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO bearing the chassis number 4153 GT has sold for a record $ 70 million. And before you ask, that is about Rs 469 Crore! The car has been sold to known American Ferrari collector David MacNeil, CEO of a company called WeatherTech that makes floor mats and accessories for cars. It is not uncommon to see classic cars go for a pretty penny. After all, as an investment, classic cars are regarded to be one of the safest bets and at the end of the day, you can also drive and enjoy them. The Ferrari 250 GTO has been on the top of the charts when it comes to 'the most expensive car in the world' with one selling for about $ 35 million in auction a few years ago and then another allegedly going for $ 50 million to a private seller. And now all these records have been smashed and how!

Also Read: New 2018 Ferrari Portofino Review - The Most Beautiful Car In The World

(Ferrari 250 GTO Tour De France in racing livery - in 1:18 scale)

While the iconic red #22 or #46 is the Ferrari 250 GTO that most people will recognise, in Ferrari circles, the most iconic of the lot is actually this Ferrari bearing chassis number 4153 GT. Also known as the Ferrari 250 GTO Tour De France, the factory silver painted Ferrari 250 GTO has a glorious history of racing apart from the 1964 Tour De France that it won. Raced by legendary Belgian independent Ferrari race team Ecurie Francochamps, the car came fourth in the 1963 Le Mans and has even raced in the Angloan Grand Prix in Africa in 1965!

(Ferrari 250 GTO Tour De France)

The Ferrari 250 GTO is the greatest of all Ferraris even built and is possibly the greatest car ever built according to many purists. The 250 GTO came with a 3-litre V12 making 300 bhp. When launched in 1963, the car cost a whopping $ 18,000 in the United States. In comparison, a brand spanking new Ford Mustang the same year was priced at $ 2,368!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.