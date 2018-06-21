The Volkswagen I.D. R Sets Fastest Time During Qualifying At The 2018 Pikes Peak Hill Challenge

We've been keeping you updated about Volkswagen's Pikes Peak challenger - the I.D. R Pikes Peak and we've been waiting to hear about how it's done. With Romain Dumas behind the wheel of the I.D. R Pikes Peak all-electric sports car was the fastest of all the competitors during the qualifying session by setting a time of 3:16.083 minutes. The three-time Pikes Peak winner went 11.049 seconds quicker than second-placed Simone Faggioli in his Norma M20 SF PKP with its combustion engine.

Dumas said, "The I.D. R Pikes Peak is incredible. I have never experienced acceleration and power like that in a racing car. I am noticing how the car and I are becoming more and more of a unit with every kilometre,"

(The Volkswagen I.D. R sets fastest time during qualifying)

During qualifying for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, each competitor is only running the first section of the 19.99-kilometre course - from the start to the 8.3-kilometre mark. The times are used to determine the starting order for the race. The competitor with the fastest qualifying time starts first.

A time of 3m16.083s on the board, @RomainDumas in good driving mood and all systems of the I.D. R #PikesPeak running smoothly. When all that comes together it looks like this in #qualifying … #PPIHC #ChargedToThePeak pic.twitter.com/Yg2wUQC0DU — VolkswagenMotorsport (@volkswagenms) June 20, 2018

Sven Smeets, Volkswagen Motorsport Director said, "The result is that the car was superbly prepared today, and the time speaks for itself. However, that was only qualifying. We are optimistic about the race, but must always bear in mind that we only have one single attempt."

Volkswagen's pursuit of the record for electric vehicles, which currently stands at 8:57.118 minutes, begins on Sunday and we'll have all the details for you.

