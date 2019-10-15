The Porsche Taycan 4S Is The New Entry-Level Model Of The Electric Sports Car

It was just last month that Porsche unveiled its first electric sports car - the Taycan. While it was showcased in the Turbo and Turbo S versions, the company is now presenting the third version - the 4S. The new model is available with two battery sizes including; the Performance battery which produces up to 523 bhp and the Performance battery Plus which delivers up to 563 bhp. Following announcement of the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is now the new entry-level model in the series. A single-deck Performance battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh comes as standard. The two-deck Performance battery Plus familiar from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo is optionally available, delivering a total capacity of 93.4 kWh.

In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing still to 100 kmph in 4 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph in both cases. The range is up to 407 kilometres with the Performance battery and up to 463 kilometres with the Performance battery Plus (in accordance with WLTP). The maximum charging capacity (peak) is 225 kW (Performance battery) or 270 kW (Performance battery Plus).

The permanently excited synchronous machine on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimetres and is therefore exactly 80 millimetres shorter than the corresponding drive component on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps.

The Porsche Taycan 4S gets aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels

With two permanently excited synchronous machines on the front and rear axles making the model all-wheel drive, as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture comprises the same main technical highlights as featured on the other two already announced Taycan derivatives. With a cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption and range.

Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and the red-painted brake callipers. The front apron with new geometry, side sills and rear diffuser in black brings out its differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.

The cockpit also signals the start of a new era with its clear structure and completely new architecture. The free-standing, curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. This places a clear focus on the driver axis, meanwhile a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display are combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look.

As standard, the Taycan 4S comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment. However, with the Taycan Porsche also offers an entirely leather-free interior for the first time, with the use of innovative recycled materials which underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.

Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. As standard, the Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management).

