The Nissan Leaf Can Now Power A House

Nissan and EDF have partnered to accelerate the delivery of electric mobility in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Italy and will be adopting smart charging of electric vehicles in these markets. The new agreement will be primarily focusing on the development of smart charging solutions i.e. vehicle to grid (V2G) chargers which will help to optimize the charging or discharging of an electric vehicle. Interestingly, the stored energy on the car can be supplied back to the grid and can be used to power the house.

Also Read: Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs MG Hector vs Nissan Kicks

Nissan Leaf ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

As part of the deal, Nissan will develop and sale the V2G compatible EVs and the EDF Group will provide the V2G charging solution. Nissan says that the V2G technology will offer significant opportunity to electricity grids and will provide new financial opportunities to the businesses. Nissan is aiming for a potential shift towards electric vehicles after achieving record sales for both Nissan Leaf and e-NV200.

Speaking about the partnership, Francisco Carranza, Managing Director for Nissan Energy in Europe, said: "This new partnership with EDF across four major European markets is another sign that our vision of an electric ecosystem is becoming a reality. Businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits and opportunities offered by the Nissan LEAF and e-NV200, and adding a V2G solution is a logical next step for managing their energy supply and opening new revenue opportunities."

Also Read: Nissan Kicks XE Base Variant Launched In India

Speaking on similar lines, Yannick Duport, EDF Group Electric Mobility Director, says: "The cooperation agreement is fully in line with the Electric Mobility Plan launched last October. We are convinced that the development of electric mobility will be supported by partnerships. I am very pleased to count among them the cooperation agreement that Nissan and EDF have just signed to develop smart charging solutions. So, EDF is building an ecosystem of innovative players by forming strategic partnerships for the large-scale roll-out of the best technologies to support our customers."

Smart charging solutions include technologies to control when vehicles charge and how quickly they power up, as well as allow the two-way flow of electricity between vehicle and charger. The V2G technology helps the energy to accumulate in the batteries of electric vehicles which can also be used for businesses own energy needs or the grid when required. The energy that is stored in a electric vehicle like the Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 van can be sold back to the grid by the customer, generating additional revenue to offset vehicle ownership costs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.