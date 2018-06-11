The Cannonball Run Movie Could Be Remade Soon

What is without a shadow of a doubt the greatest car movie series ever (we love the Fast and Furious series, but are they car movies anymore?), the Cannonball Run will be remade as a brand new movie very soon. According to various reports, the Cannonball Run, a movie based on the actual Cannonball Sea-To-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Cross Country Race in the United States will be remade and directed by Director Doug Liman. Famous for other automotive greats such as The Bourne Identity, Dog Liman is supposedly in talks to remake the Cannonball series of classic early 80s movies in the same comedy based style that they were originally made.

The original Cannonball Run movies featured a plethora of greats from the movie business such as Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Farrag Fawcett and even Jackie Chan. The story line was based on the actual races that were held in the 70s by then Road And Track Editor and all round legend, Brock Yates. The Cannonball Run would start at the Red Ball Garage in New York with drivers having to drive at breakneck and very illegal speeds across America to the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, California.

Being a massive fan of the original Cannonball movies myself, I personally cannot wait to see the new ones with modern cars replacing their classic counterparts. At the same time though, I would love to see some of the original cars used in the movie to make a comeback too. I would also love to see the likes of current Cannonball record holders and in general, Cannonball royalty like Alex Roy and more importantly Ed Bolian to make it into the movie with the actual cars they used to smash the coast to coast records. All in all, while the Cannonball Run of the past was a great movie and while most remakes fall rather flat as compared to the original, I personally think this one could well be worth the effort. Incidentally, the movies and/or TV series most of us will look forward to next year will be remakes of great 80s movies/TV shows - Top Gun, Magnum P.I. and now the Cannonball Run!

