The Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and it's hard to keep calm. For every movie fan of the gigantic series, this has been a wait for a decade, and Marvel's 10 years of sheer hard work and exemplary planning coming to life. The Avengers: Infinity War brings together a massive story arc spreading across 19 movies and multiple realms together, and is nothing short of a festival for the comic book fans. For auto enthusiasts too, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some highly interesting cars and bikes that are nearly synonymous with the characters driving them. From the Audi R8, Acura NSX Concept to the Harley-Davidson Project LiveWire, there's something exciting to look forward to with every movie. As Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads towards culmination with Infinity War, we take a look at the best car and bikes that featured on celluloid in the expansive franchise over the past decade.

(Audi R8)

1. Audi R8 - Iron Man Series, The Avengers Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War

Audi's association with the Marvel movies begun with the original Iron Man in 2008 and instantly brought massive popularity to the R8 supercar. The first generation Audi R8 soon came to be known as Iron Man's, capably piloted by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The R8 embodied the style, persona and speed, much like Iron Man. If there was a brand integration done right, the R8 and Iron Man will certainly feature in the top 3 list. The Audi R8, since then, has featured in different versions across the franchise, with the Audi R8 Spyder featuring in Iron Man 2, and the Audi R8 e-tron being Stark's choice of wheels in Iron Man 3. The second generation Audi R8 continued to be Tony Stark's wheels too and featured in the Avengers: Age Of Ultron and later in Captain America: Civil War.

(Acura NSX Concept)

2. Acura NSX Concept - The Avengers (2012)

The Avengers in 2012 marked an intergalactic climax to Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing the first group of Earth's mightiest superheroes together. As Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) made their way back to Asguard, the Acura NSX Concept was showcased as Tony's ride as he and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) drove from Central Park. While the movie left us mindblown, it was the Acura concept that was certainly new and a stark contrast (pun intended) to Tony's traditional Audi. While Acura at the time said, it was a concept car built specifically for the movie, we know now, it was actually the NSX Concept breaking cover with the Avengers. It gave us a first real glimpse on what to expect from the production-spec Acura NSX, and certainly is one of the most remembered cars from the franchise.

(Chevrolet Corvette Stingray)

3. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray - Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

While Captain America: The Winter Soldier was about Stever Rogers (Chriss Evans) bringing down Hydra and reuniting with his dead buddy Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the movie also featured the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in prominent scenes. Quite apt actually, for a movie about the American superhero. Interestingly though, it was Russian spy and S.H.I.E.LD agent Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) behind the wheel.

Chevrolet Tahoe Captain America: Winter Soldier

4. Chevrolet Tahoe - Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Another "American" offering to catch our attention in 'The Winter Soldier' was S.H.I.E.L.D. boss Colonel Nick Fury's Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. The American SUV is intimidating in its standard guise but got the upgrades from the super secret organisation outfitted with bulletproof doors, autonomous evasive driving software and a combination minigun-rocket turret that pops out of the centre console. Pretty epic we'd say!

(Lamborghini Huracan)

5. Lamborghini Huracan - Doctor Strange (2016)

Moving away from the Audis, the Lamborghini Huracan was a pleasant change in 2016's Dr. Strange with the world-renowned surgeon Dr. Stephen Strange choosing the supercar. The Gallardo replacement, by far, has been extremely popular for the Italian automaker and bonded well with Dr. Strange's image of being arrogant, affluent and extravagant. Too bad, the Italian supercar ended off a cliff, which though a key plot point in the movie, was too much to bear for every auto enthusiast.

(Triumph Spitfire)

6. Triumph Spitfire - Ant-Man (2015)

Marvel's Ant-Man did not exactly have car chasing action, but it was a pleasant surprise to see the Triumph Spitfire driven by Harnk Pym (Michael Douglas). The open-top roadster certainly makes for a spectacle, which we wish get to see more of in the second instalment of the series - Ant-Man and the Wasp.

(Ford Mustang)

7. Ford Mustang - Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017)

Much like the Triumph Spitfire, the Ford Mustang King Cobra 2 was another pleasant surprise in the second edition of Guardian of the Galaxy 2. Driven by Kurt Rusell, who plays Star Lord, Peter Quill's father in the movie, a psychopathic demigod but a cool one at that.

(Harley-Davidson Project Livewire)

8. Harley-Davidson Project LiveWire - Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The future is electric and Harley-Davidson gave us the first glimpse of its electric plans with Project LiveWire and soon after we got to see Black Widow ride the electric motorcycle in the Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. With Harley's electric plans in the works, the Project LiveWire was certainly an interesting touch to bring to the celluloid.

(2014 Harley-Davidson Street 750)

9. 2014 Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

Harley-Davidson also has had an long association with Marvel and featured a number of motorcycles in the franchise. Apart from Project LiveWire, the other motorcycle to make its way on celluloid was the 2014 Harley-Davidson Street 750. The made-in-India Harley featured in some pivotal scenes in the movie, and also made a comeback in the initial sequence of the Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout also featured in the Winter Soldier as Stever Roger's daily ride.

(Lexus LC)

10. Lexus LC - Black Panther (2018)

Marvel's newest kitty, Black Panther, quite literally, is also its most popular at present and

for this one, the studio teamed up with luxury car maker Lexus. Black Panther or King T'Challa was seen driving the automaker's flagship coupe - the Lexus LC, and certainly looks royal with the protector of Wakanda. Interestingly, the Lexus is piloted by T'Challa's sister Shuri remotely, while Black Panther chooses to ride on the roof in the movie.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.