The Batman Director Reveals New Batmobile

The Batman is an upcoming motion picture based on the Action Comics detective that has been under development for a while now, and director Matt Reeves has been dropping new details about the movie over the past month. We first saw the new Bat-suit in a teaser release, which was followed up by leaked footage that revealed the new Bat-pod or motorcycle to be used in the film. And now, we finally get an official glimpse at the new Batmobile that will feature in the highly-anticipated d movie. Reeves took to Twitter to share photos of the Batmobile in different angles and at first glance, the model packs in a lot of muscle. And that's just not an expression, the new Batmobile seems to take heavy inspiration from the iconic muscle cars of America and bring in a retro vibe to the car. It also sits well with the neo-noir theme of the movie that's being speculated.

The new Batmobile looks rugged and the extensions appear like bat wings

At the outset, the new Batmobile reminds you of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from the classic Knight Rider American TV show from the 1980s. However, the similarities end there. Most noticeably, the new Batmobile gets flared wheel arches, especially with the extended bodywork starting from the roof and blending into the taillights that resemble bat wings. We also notice vertically-stacked taillights and a rear-mounted exposed engine, possibly a V8; while the bonnet gets what appear like vents. There are roll bars as well that will bring better handling to the car and more stability too.

The exposed engine and rollbars promise a rugged Batmobile, and possibly some exciting chase scenes too

The new Batmobile looks spectacular and actually closer to a real car than most of the iterations we've seen in the past on celluloid. It also looks like something that's been built in a garage, which is located in a cave, several feet below a giant mansion that's run by an old butler with the house inhabited by a young billionaire.

If anything, the new Batmobile and even the Bat-pod hint at a gritty, more rugged storytelling of the caped crusader. The Batman stars actor Robert Pattinson in the titular role of the dark knight, along with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

