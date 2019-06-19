The Aston Martin Valhalla Is The Company's New Hypercar

Formerly identified by its codename AM-RB 003, Aston Martin's latest mid-engined hypercar collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Adrian Newey has been officially named the Aston Martin Valhalla. Named after the warrior's paradise celebrated in ancient Norse mythology, Valhalla employs a lightweight construction method and radical aerodynamics pioneered in the Valkyrie. The Valhalla will be propelled by a combination of a high-efficiency, high-output turbocharged V6 petrol engine and a battery-electric hybrid system. Of course, it's a limited edition model and only 500 examples of this all-carbon fibre hypercar will be built.

Together with the recently announced Vanquish Vision Concept, Valhalla continues this proud, seven decade old 'V' car naming strategy, providing an evocative and powerful moniker fit for one of the world's most compelling ultra-high performance cars.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer said, "Aston Martin model names always attract a lot of attention. They do so because they invariably capture an emotion or tell a story. In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection. Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 should follow the Valkyrie's theme. For those fortunate enough to own one I'm sure they will recognise and appreciate the name's connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver's seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla."

