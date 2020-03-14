The Apex AP-0 Is An All-Electric Supercar With A Range Of 515 km

Apex, the global sports car brand, has taken the covers off its new all-electric AP-0 sports car. It's the first in-house designed model and features, at its core, an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre tub with modular spaceframes and a centre spine for maximum rigidity. Meanwhile, the carbon fibre body panels wrap tightly around the tub while exposing parts of the central construction. Costing from £150,000 (approximately ₹ 1.36 crore), the AP-0 goes into production in Q4 2022 and will be shipped to customers from its UK manufacturing to customers worldwide.

The flat floor exploits ground effect principles, helping to pin the car to the ground for tremendous cornering ability.

The AP-0 gets aerodynamic bodywork, which channels air underneath the car and behind the front wheels, along the body and out below the large rear diffuser. The flat floor exploits ground effect principles, helping to pin the car to the ground for tremendous cornering ability. This is aided by the low centre of gravity provided by the 90kW floor-mounted battery pack. Together, these features enable the AP-0 to achieve a kerb weight of just 1,200kg.

It can clock triple digit speeds in 2.3 seconds.

The AP-0 is capable of doing a 0-100kmph sprint in 2.3 seconds before topping out at 306 kmph. The AP-0's powertrain is designed and engineered to be more than simply a high-performance unit with immediate power delivery. Efficiency and a fast charging time are imperative in delivering a luxury, performance electric vehicle for the modern driver. The resultant battery technology at the heart of the vehicle is capable of delivering enough charge to cover up to 515km.

It has a kerb weight of just 1,200kg.

The AP-0 houses a state-of-the-art, fully electric, lithium-ion battery powertrain. Its 90kWh battery unit weighs 550kg and is able to generate a peak power of 650bhp. With torque available from zero RPM, the vehicle boasts of delivering a maximum torque of 580 Nm

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.