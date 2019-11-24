Tesla's New Cybertruck Bags 146,000 Orders Within Two Days Of Unveil

Irrespective of the controversies the all-new Tesla Cybertruck has gathered, it is one of the most radical wheels that has gone on sale in recent times and is becoming quite popular by the day. Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that Tesla has already received 146,000 orders for the Cybertruck so far and that too without any advertisement or paid endorsement. Musk also shared that out of total orders, 42 per cent are for the dual motor iteration, 41 per cent is for the tri motor iteration and 17 per cent is for the single motor iteration.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

With no advertising & no paid endorsement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Also Read: Electric Tesla Cybertruck Unveiled

The Tesla Cybertruck can seat 6 and has a range of 800 km. The Tesla Cybertruck can seat 6 and has a range of 800 km.

The Cybertruck is a full-blown electric pickup truck with off-road capability, seating for 6 and a maximum range of 800 kilometres. There are three versions of the truck available which are a single motor rear wheel drive model with a range of about 400 kilometres and a towing capacity of 3,400 kg and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just over 6.5 seconds. Then there is a dual electric motor version with all-wheel drive and a range of 482 kilometres, a towing capacity of over 4,500 kg and a 0-100 kmph time of about 4.5 seconds.The third model, which will be the top of the line model, will have three electric motors with all-wheel drive, a range of more than 800 kilometres and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of about 3 seconds, which is claimed to be faster than a Porsche 911 and it will have a mind boggling towing capacity of 6,350 kg. Quite impressive!

Also Read: Elon Musk Accidentally Breaks Tesla Cybertruck's Unbreakable Glass

Elon Musk Accidentally Breaks Tesla Cybertruck's Unbreakable Glass.

However, the model has been in controversies right from the start. At the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling when Elon Musk asked the companys lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the "Armor (read unbreakable) Glass" by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, surprisingly the glass broke. Musk later also shared a video claiming that they tried testing it by throwing everything from wrenches to Kitchen sinks to break the glass.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.