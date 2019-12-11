New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla's German Plant To Produce 500,000 Cars A Year: Report

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that a site in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, had been chosen to build Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla likely to invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) in the plant

Tesla plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Tesla will invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) in the plant.

Tesla's Gigafactory will create 10,000 jobs, Bild said, citing planning documents to develop the site which is as large as 420 soccer pitches.

Construction will start in 2020, the newspaper reported. Tesla declined to comment on the Bild article or on its expansion plans.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

