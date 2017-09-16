New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Turns Off Auto Emergency Braking In Some Of Its New Models

Tesla has temporarily discontinued the automatic emergency braking (AEB) system on some of its newer models owing to re-calibrating the same. The AEB system will come back online in six weeks or so, says the company.

View Photos
Tesla has temporarily discontinued the auto emergency braking on some of its newer models

Highlights

  • Tesla is calling this as temporary re-calibration
  • The auto emergency braking tech will be restored in the next six weeks
  • Some units of Model S and Model X have also been affected

Tesla, the American EV manufacturer, has temporarily shut off the automatic emergency braking system in some of its newly manufactured models. The reason cited was that Tesla is currently in process of analysing data from its cars in order to ensure that the automatic emergency braking (AEB) system works well and that there is no inconvenience caused to the occupants of the cars. Tesla said that the AEB function should be turned in the next six weeks or so. The company says that this update applies only to models which were built after it started the production of Model 3 in July this year.

The models whose AEB function has been shut are all units of Model 3, and the newer units of Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. The fact that Tesla shut off the AEB function was shut off in the newer models came to light after a Tesla owner posted the same on a Reddit message board.

tesla model 3 deliveries(The AEB function on all Tesla Model 3 units has been temporarily discontinued)

Till the time, Tesla turns on the AEB system, the technology itself will be working in the shadow mode, which means that it will be collecting data as to how the system itself functions had it been on. Tesla is calling this as temporary re-calibration and is part of Tesla's standard protocol. The company has also said that the other early warning collision systems and all other autopilot technology will work normally.

Once the AEB system is validated, it is expected that Tesla will simply issue over-the-air updates for all Tesla owners. All they have to do is download the same into the software of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply
Select your City
or select from popular cities