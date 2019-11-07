New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla To Unveil Electric Pickup 'Cybertruck' On November 21

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet

Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fuelled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands. Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

0 Comments

The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tesla models

Offer
x
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled
EICMA 2019: Harley-Davidson Pan America Unveiled
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities