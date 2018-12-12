New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla To Showcase All-Electric Pickup Truck Concept In 2019

Elon Musk revealed that Tesla will showcase an all-electric pickup truck concept in 2019.

Through his favourite medium of dispersing Tesla based news and opinion - Twitter, Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will showcase a prototype all-electric pickup truck next year. While no other info on the project has been shared yet, considering the manufacturing challenges that have plagued the superstar tech startup in the last few years, don't expect the production ready vehicle to see market launch before 2021. While there isn't an all-electric pickup truck in the market just yet, the automaker will go up against the Rivian R1T very soon since the new tech startup is expected to come to market with its pickup and SUV in 2020.

The pickup truck market is gigantic in the United States with the Ford F150 maintaining its hold as America's favourite new car. Tesla will look to capitalise the market with its all-electric pickup truck just like it did with the Model S and Model X in the past and of course with the huge number of prebookings the automaker and tech giant received with the Tesla Model 3. That said, unlike the Model X and the Model S that went unchallenged for a long time and were luxury vehicles, the likes of the new pickup will face a direct challenge from the Ford F150, Dodge Ram, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Navara apart from the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.

Tesla will also be showcasing the long awaited compact SUV Model Y very soon, a vehicle that will greatly increase the number of new or first time electric car users with its body style and dimensions. The new Tesla Model Y is expected to cost around $50,000 and go up against the likes of future electric SUVs like the one from Byton.

Picture Source: Motor1.com

