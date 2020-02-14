New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla To Recall 3,183 Model X Vehicles In China: Report

Tesla will recall Model X vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Highlights

  • Tesla says the potential issue can cause a loss of power steering assist
  • The recall applies to 2016 model year Model X vehicles
  • Tesla issued a similar recall for 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America

Tesla Inc will recall 3,183 Model X vehicles in China, because of a potential issue that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash, according to the country's market regulator.

Tesla will recall the sport-utility vehicles made in 2016 from June, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

Recently, Tesla issued a recall for 15,000 Model X SUVs for the very same issue in North America. Authorities have claimed that the aluminum bolts that attach the electric power steering gear assist motor to the gear housing may corrode and break causing a reduction or complete loss of power steering assist.

Tesla issued a similar recall in March 2018 for 123,000 Model S vehicles worldwide built before April 2016 that called for replacing steering assist motor bolts.

In the previous reports, the company was claimed to have said that it was not aware of any injuries or collisions relating to the power steering component.

