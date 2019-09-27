Tesla Shares Jump On Leaked Deliveries Email, Entertainment Software Update

Tesla is expected to provide the details of its quarterly vehicle deliveries next week.

Tesla Inc shares closed up 6% on Thursday on a report that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk saw "a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars this quarter and the company said it will roll out a software update for watching movies and playing games in cars.

The electric-car maker is expected to provide the details of its quarterly vehicle deliveries next week.Musk said the focus is to get the vehicles in the hands of customers who can take delivery by the end of the month, Electrek reported, citing an internal email.The new version of software for its electric cars will be launched this week and will have support for streaming media, including Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker while parked and connected to WiFi.

The update will be released to the cars remotely through an over-the-air update, similar to software updates on smartphones.

