Tesla Settles Autopilot Related Lawsuits In United States

Tesla has been in the news nearly ever day and not particularly for all the right reasons. Just recently, we brought you news about how the Model 3 had a braking issue - which was subsequently fixed by an on-air upgrade that updated the ABS module. Tesla has also had its fair share of crashes, including a fatality recently while the cars have been on autopilot or the level 4 autonomous mode and this had prompted a group of Tesla owners to take the automaker to court over the actual usability of the Autopilot system. However, to avoid a full fledged class action lawsuit, Tesla has settled the case by paying an undisclosed amount.

(Tesla Model X)

A group of six Model S and Model X owners had teamed up together and had claimed that they had paid an extra $5000 for the autopilot system that wasn't fully functional at the time. The group claimed that the functions like emergency braking, side collision warnings were not completely functional. In addition, the group also claimed that features like the automatic high beam headlights were completely non-functional. The group also claims that at times the system would slow down and brake when there was no need to do so or alternatively and even more dangerously, the system would fail to slow down for obstacles like large trucks.

(2017 Tesla Model S Facelift)

The group put out a statement that said, "the company had engaged in fraud by concealment, and had violated various state consumer protection and unfair competition laws." It will be interesting to see how other Tesla owners and owner groups react to this settlement though as it could open up a Pandora's box for the electric car maker.

