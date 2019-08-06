New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Reintroduces Unlimited Free Supercharging On Model S And Model X

The California based carmaker in a tweet has confirmed reintroducing the unlimited free charging scheme on the Model S and Model X.

Tesla Model S and Model X will get free supercharging as standard.

Highlights

  • Tesla Model S and Model X recently received a drive range upgrade.
  • Both models now get unlimited free supercharging as standard.
  • It takes 75 minutes to fully charge a 85 kWh battery pack powered Model S

Superchargers have had an important role in making Teslas popular simply because they help customers deal with the issue of range anxiety which is the biggest problem an electric car owner has to face. A Tesla Model S powered by a 85 kWh battery pack takes 20 minutes for a 50 per cent charge, 40 minutes for 80 per cent charge and 75 minutes for 100 per cent charge using a supercharger. The duration for a similar spec Model X stands at par as well. There was a time when Tesla used to give this service for free to Model S customers, when the company was quite new in the business, however, customers were soon charged to avail the service.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Import Duties In India Will Make Tesla Cars Unaffordable

The California based carmaker in a tweet has confirmed reintroducing the unlimited free charging scheme on the Model S and Model X. At present, Tesla owners in the US need to pay $ 0.28 (28 cents) per kWh or $ 0.13 (13 cents) to $ 0.26 (26 cents) per minute for using a supercharger. This means a full charge on a Tesla Model S through a supercharger would cost $ 19.5 which is over ₹ 1300 in Indian currency. The free charging service is available to Model S and Model X owners only while Model 3 owners will need to pay for the service.

Also Read: Tesla Cuts Price Of Model 3, Lifts Prices Of Premium EVs

Tesla Model X recently received mechanical upgrade to boost its drive range.
The offer will help Tesla to sustain sales of both models alongside the Model 3 which is much more affordable. The Model S and Model X were also given an under the skin (mechanical) upgrade to boost its drive range and both models are now compatible with Tesla's V2 superchargers which have a power range of 200 kWh.

