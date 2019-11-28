Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Order Books Open; Deliveries In 2022

The Fisker Ocean SUV will be available for a leasing plan starting from $379 per month

Fisker remains one of the older companies making space for itself in the US electric vehicle industry and while it may not have had much luck with the Karma luxury electric sedan, it is now all set to re-enter the market with the Ocean SUV. The Fisker Ocean, much like the Karma, is electric and the automaker has opened its order books for reservations with deliveries promised in 2022. The new Fisker Ocean will be fully revealed in January next year and will be a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E rival. Iconic car designer and founder Henrik Fisker took to Twitter to share more details about the upcoming model including leasing options and additional features.

The Fisker Ocean Electric SUV will get a solar roof and will use parts made from recycled materials

Fisker App will launch this coming Thursday Nov 27th & reservations open. Fisker Ocean pre production drivable prototype sitting on the fully engineered platform will be shown in January. ⁦@FiskerInc⁩ #fisker #automotive #Sustainability #ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/57Vd2pRpMT — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) November 23, 2019

Initially, the Fisker Ocean will be available via a leasing plan instead of an outright buying option. The electric SUV will be available under a $379 per month flexible lease program, while the reserve price is $250, which can be made via the Fisker app. The lease includes 30,000 miles (42,280 km) per year and all maintenance and repairs. Outright pricing will be announced in January when the car is fully revealed and is expected to be around $40,000.

The Fisker Ocean will be initially offered only via the leasing plan with outright sales to be offered later

Already a lot of reservations in! Fisker Ocean, Flexee lease $379 per month. Several request for purchase. Your deposit can be used for either! Down load the Fisker App (Fisker on App Store, Fisker Flexee on Android)! #fisker #ClimateChange #EVs pic.twitter.com/yQr9xvu9qb — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) November 28, 2019

The electric SUV is being tagged as a world's most sustainable vehicle and Fisker has revealed that the model will come with carpets made from recycled nylon fishing nets/plastics and trunk scuff plate made from tyre rubber waste. It will come with a full-length solar panel roof. Furthermore, the automaker has revealed that the Ocean electric SUV will come with a four-wheel-drive version that will be available for reservations and will come with electric motors in the front and back. There will also be a California mode for all orders that promises a convertible-like feeling in the SUV, without taking the top down.

$379,- per month on flexible lease. 2022 Electric Fisker Ocean, with carpets made from recycled nylon fishing nets/plastics & trunk scuff plate made from tire rubber waste. Reserve yours, $250,- on Fisker App. #HappyThanksgiving#fisker #ClimateChange #EVs pic.twitter.com/qB56OC4zBN — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) November 28, 2019

The Fisker Ocean has been promised with a 250-300 mile (400-480 km) range, but complete details regarding the power output, electric motor and additional features. With the market more receptive to electric vehicles now, it will be interesting to see how the Ocean is accepted in the market.

