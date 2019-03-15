New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Revealed

The high-efficiency powertrain of the Tesla Model Y and ultra-responsive motors will provide 0-98 kmph in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 241 kmph.

The Tesla Model Y comes with a range of 483 km on a single charge

Tesla has unveiled the Model Y all-electric mid-size and prices start at $39,000 (approximately ₹ 27 lakh). The Model Y will be available in a standard range version, and a long range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants. The company says that the Model Y electric crossover is spacious enough to carry seven adults and their gear. The high-efficiency powertrain and ultra-responsive motors will provide 0-98 kmph in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 241 kmph. The Model Y with the Standard Battery will have a range of 370 km while the Long Range variant will be able to travel up to 483 km on a single charge.

The Tesla Model Y is a 7 Seater SUV

Inside, the Model Y gets a panoramic glass roof and high seating. This creates a feeling of spaciousness and offers an expansive view from every seat in the vehicle. The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 1869 litres of storage space. Like the Model 3, the Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to your smartphone from where you can operate the car. It gets a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car's controls. It also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.

The Tesla Model Y gets a big 15-inch infotainment system which handles all the controls

The Model Y has been built from the ground up by Tesla and though it's based on the Model 3, it has a low centre of gravity, rigid body structure and large crumple zones which provide good protection to passengers. Its aerodynamic design and leading battery technology also make it highly-efficient in terms of energy usage, meaning you can achieve better range with less energy than other EVs on the market.

Deliveries for the Model Y will begin from 2020

According to Tesla, the Model Y is compatible with the company's current Supercharger network of more than 12,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as our new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour.

Deliveries of the Model Y are expected to start by 2020 for the long range rear-wheel drive model and the dual-motor all-wheel drive variants, while the standard range model will be available from 2021.

