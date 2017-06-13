Tesla Model X To Get Wireless Software Update For Faulty Airbag Anomaly

Tesla recently announced that all the right-hand drive Model X cars will be getting a wireless update for fixing a software bug which might cause a potential airbag problem. A routine internal check revealed an anomaly in the airbag deployment software. Tesla engineers were able to isolate the anomaly and also said that they will be sending the software update in an 'e-mail' to the customers who have bought the Model X. The company confirms that this update is only pertinent to customers with a right-hand drive version of the Model X SUV which are around 4,000 in number. The affected markets include UK, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Macau. Such customers have been asked to refrain from using in the front passenger seat till the time the airbag anomaly is not fixed. All one needs to do is download the software fix from the e-mail and install the same in their Model X.

(Tesla Model X)

Tesla has issued recalls for its models in the past as well. The company had recalled 53,000 cars in April 2017, which had an issue with their parking brakes. In late 2015, Tesla had issued a recall for 90,000 Model S cars which had a problem with the seat belts. Both these times, the customers had to bring in their car to a Tesla service centre.

All of us have updated our smartphones wirelessly on many occasions. But this is conclusive proof that cars are also becoming smarter day by day. A software anomaly? No need for a recall, just a simple wireless update works. Kudos to Tesla!