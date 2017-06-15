Tesla Model X Rated To Be Safest SUV By US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently crash tested the Tesla Model X and has awarded it 5 stars in all categories and the overall safety rating is 5 stars as well. Usually all SUVs get a 4 star rating in the rollover test, but the Model X has a heavy lithium-ion battery pack at the bottom which lends it a much lower centre of gravity. And therefore, it got a 5 star rating in the rollover test as well. The other crash tests included a head-on collision, side collision and skidding into a tree or a pole of sorts. The Model X SUV managed to get a 5 star rating in each and every crash test it was subjected to.

Tesla Model X is the first SUV ever to receive a 5-Star safety rating in every category https://t.co/hTUyeBrxvI — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) June 13, 2017

After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report was out, Tesla said that the occupants of the Model X, in case of a crash, have a 93 per cent chance of coming out without life-threatening injuries. The only car which has a higher percentage rating is the Tesla Model S. NHTSA hasn't released the complete crash test data of the Model X to the public yet, except the fact that it scored a 5 star rating overall and for all the separate categories as well.

(Tesla Model X)

The Tesla Model X could be bought with either a 75 kWh battery or a 100 kWh performance battery. Both the options come with an all-wheel drive. One can also customise the features, self-drive capabilities and the wheel size of the Model X before purchasing as well. The prices of the Tesla Model X start from $97,000 and go up till $150,000 with all the bells and whistles.