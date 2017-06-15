New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Model X Rated To Be Safest SUV By US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The Tesla Model X SUV has been rated as the safest SUV in case of a crash, by the US National Highway Safety Traffic Administration.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Model X got a 5 star safety rating in all its crash tests
  • This is the first time NHTSA has tested the Tesla Model X
  • It went on sale in late 2015

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently crash tested the Tesla Model X and has awarded it 5 stars in all categories and the overall safety rating is 5 stars as well. Usually all SUVs get a 4 star rating in the rollover test, but the Model X has a heavy lithium-ion battery pack at the bottom which lends it a much lower centre of gravity. And therefore, it got a 5 star rating in the rollover test as well. The other crash tests included a head-on collision, side collision and skidding into a tree or a pole of sorts. The Model X SUV managed to get a 5 star rating in each and every crash test it was subjected to.

After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report was out, Tesla said that the occupants of the Model X, in case of a crash, have a 93 per cent chance of coming out without life-threatening injuries. The only car which has a higher percentage rating is the Tesla Model S. NHTSA hasn't released the complete crash test data of the Model X to the public yet, except the fact that it scored a 5 star rating overall and for all the separate categories as well. 

tesla model x(Tesla Model X)

The Tesla Model X could be bought with either a 75 kWh battery or a 100 kWh performance battery. Both the options come with an all-wheel drive. One can also customise the features, self-drive capabilities and the wheel size of the Model X before purchasing as well. The prices of the Tesla Model X start from $97,000 and go up till $150,000 with all the bells and whistles.

